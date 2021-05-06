Sportswear German gymnasts gestured to reveal the athletes’ revealing competition uniforms: “I’m a little skeptical that middle-aged conservatives would come up with the idea of ​​running it themselves.”

German gymnasts took a stand on the women’s competition uniforms at the European Championships in Scaffolding in Basel, Switzerland in late April. Three gymnasts competed instead of a traditional gymnastic outfit.

In the past, the full costume has been associated mainly with religious reasons.

Trend started Sarah Voss hoped that gymnasts in ordinary competition costumes would feel uncomfortable would follow the example of the trio.

Women’s Rack Gymnastics Sport Manager Satu Murtonen The Finnish Gymnastics Association says that the possibility of using a full suit has been registered in the rulebook already in 2009. Still, he remembers only a few full suits from competitions.

According to Murtonen, an athlete can choose to wear a traditional gymnastic suit with long sleeves and a legless bottom, a sleeveless model of a traditional gymnastic suit or a full suit.

In practice clubs often order uniforms and national team uniforms come from a partner. If the athlete would like a full suit, the matter should be brought up well in advance of the purchase of the suit.

In connection with orders for national team uniforms, Murtonen has asked comments from more experienced athletes. He doesn’t remember anyone ever raising the issue for discussion.

Murtonen cannot say why the use of a full suit has not been more common or why it has not been discussed.

“It may be that a full suit is more expensive than a traditional outfit, it can be a question of money. This has never been a choice we should not have, it has never been asked and asked by anyone. ”

Murtonen believes that full suits will become more common with the example of the Germans. He estimates that they still do not displace the traditional gymnastics outfit.

“In my eyes, the German costumes were stylish, it was just a choice.”

In Basel a 17-year-old also competed in traditional gymnastic attire Ada Hautala. He knows you can compete in full size, but that’s not common.

“I think the purpose of the gesture was to show that long-legged is ok and it could even become more common,” he evaluates the German costume choices.

Hautala has felt comfortable in her own race outfits, but has heard from others that the model does not always fit her own body. Then the legs could make the outfit more comfortable.

Hautala could wear a full suit himself, although he is used to competing with a short-legged model.

“If Finland’s representation was like that, I don’t see any obstacle that I couldn’t use it. And it probably wouldn’t feel bad when I’m used to training with leotards. Quite rarely do we train with just a suit. ”

How how much can a scaffolding gymnast influence on what kind of suit competes?

“In the Finnish Games, I compete in the club’s costume. We’ve been able to influence what color it is, but it usually has to be priced that most can buy it. I have chosen my own costumes myself. I don’t know who is affected by the gymnastics union costumes. “

Hautala confirms that there has been no talk of uniforms in the national team. With his training buddies, he has been wondering what it would be like to compete in exercises in familiar clothes.

Aada Hautala, who competed in the Basel European Championships, has felt comfortable in her own competition outfit, but has heard from others that the model does not always fit her own body.­

It may not be easy to raise the issue. Hautala believes that the example of the Germans could lower the threshold.

“Perhaps those for whom a more opaque outfit is more comfortable will now dare to introduce one.”

Traditional the competition costume becomes familiar to gymnasts at a very young age. When she started gymnastics at the age of 6, Hautala did not think about the revealing nature of the competition costume, but later the challenges related to the costume have come to mind.

“When I was smaller, I didn’t think the outfit didn’t cover the pelvic area or inner thighs or anything like that. Later, at certain times, one may have thought that even the panties are not visible now. ”

Apparently others have the same thoughts, as some gymnasts use a skin spray that keeps the suit better in place.

In men’s scaffolding, the outfit is almost the opposite of that of women. Men generally have long pants or shorts and a sleeveless top. Hautala suspects the difference stems from species diversity.

“For example, we have a boom and a permanto are quite artistic and there are dance parts involved. Maybe short-legged is somehow a more graceful option. ”

In swimming the women’s current model race outfit is a knee-length swimsuit. In the past, there have even been full suits, but they floated and were banned in 2009.

The swimsuit repels water according to the rules and provides support to the muscles. Appearance has not played a part in the development of race clothing.

“According to the practicality, it has gone, after all, our competition costumes are not very media sexy. The outfit is built just according to physiology, ”swimmer Ida Hulkko, 22, says.

For example, bikinis have not been used as racing outfits and have not been desired by anyone because they make it difficult to compete.

“When training in the outdoor pool, it can be nice to wear a bikini when you get the sun, but from a swimming perspective, a bikini is really bad. They stay poorly on, slow down and don’t provide enough support for the middle body. ”

Children swim at the Games in traditional swimsuits. The official racing outfit will not be worn until the tithes and hundredths of a second are honed from the performance.

Hulkko wears a standard swimsuit for training because it’s more comfortable than a tight race outfit that doesn’t take in any performance-slowing water or air.

Hulkko has never considered the revealing nature of the outfit. The most important thing is the competitive performance.

“I’ve never experienced a swimsuit need to be more or less revealing, that’s the normal we have and it’s the same for everyone.”

SUL Itani, chairman of the SUL, said the pressure from the public and athletes could bring a change to the racing outfits.­

Finland President of the Sports Federation Sami Itani sees appearance-centeredness as a social problem, and sport is no exception.

In athletics, in many sports, women have much more revealing outfits than men. The background has been influenced by commercial factors, among others.

“Back in the 1970s, men’s and women’s outfits were relatively similar. In the 1980s, Nike launched a collection that represents today. Well-known athletes were acquired as mannequins and outfits gradually became the standard. ”

Commercialism started the trend and is likely to continue to drive it. International organizations maintain standards by providing clear definitions of what national team collections should look like.

According to Itan, it is understandable that athletes want similar outfits, but why the outfits are exactly what they are is another matter.

“Perhaps it has been thought that living will bring in more audiences, there may be an underlying instrumentalization of what is elsewhere in society. In global competitions, change should start with the decision-makers of the international federation, but I’m a little skeptical that middle-aged conservatives would come up with it themselves to drive it. ”

Audience pressure would facilitate change. Therefore, according to Itan, it is important that athletes bring out their experiences.

“It’s important that we have an atmosphere in society and in the athletics family that women can talk about the appearance pressures that are partly related to racing attire. I think that atmosphere is slowly emerging. ”

Sure, there are options for race outfits, but few want to stand out from the crowd. Opaque costumes have been used mainly for religious-ethical reasons.

“It’s the pressure to meet expectations and dress like everyone else wears. And the skin-hugging leotard covering the whole body can be just as objectifying in someone’s opinion. The most important thing is the opinion of the athlete. ”

Commercial entities have the power to influence different clothing by the same means as before: by launching different collections to which well-known athletes would be attached.

“Even large companies can make value guidelines if it is profitable for them. Pressure from the public and athletes is needed for change to take place at the international level. ”