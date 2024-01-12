Sportsman of the Year | Yle: Iivo Niskanen wrote a letter like this to Lauri Markkanen – it contained a wish

According to the recent tradition of the sports gala, the previous Athlete of the Year writes a letter to the next Athlete of the Year.

At the sports gala a tradition was started two years ago, in which the previous year's Athlete of the Year writes a letter to the next. Thus the 2022 Athlete of the Year Iivo Niskanen wrote a letter that ended up in the recent Athlete of the Year Lauri Markkanen.

Mightily according to Niskanen's letter is like this:

“Hey! How are you? Good for me. I haven't written letters in a couple of ten years. Now I thought so. By the way, congratulations on the Sportsman of the Year selection. Best regards, Iivo Niskanen.”

In addition, the letter had a postscript.

“P.S. I hope you will write to me again soon in this place.”

According to Yle, Markkanen acknowledged back.

“I would have liked to have been able to write for myself. We'll see how things progress.”