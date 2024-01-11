Friday, January 12, 2024
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Sportsman of the Year | Who will be the Athlete of the Year? The first prizes have been awarded at the Sports Gala

by admin_l6ma5gus
January 11, 2024
in World Europe
0
Sportsman of the Year | Who will be the Athlete of the Year? The first prizes have been awarded at the Sports Gala

The sports gala selects the best sporting achievements of the year.

Of whom will be the 2023 Athlete of the Year? It will be revealed during Thursday evening's Sports Gala, which will take place at the Helsinki Ice Hall.

The pre-favorites for Athlete of the Year are the basketball player Lauri Markkanena pole vaulter Wilma Murto and rally driver Kalle Rovanperä.

Several other selections are made during the evening, such as Team of the Year and Coach of the Year.

The sports gala starts at 6 p.m. and the name of the Athlete of the Year will be announced a little before 10 p.m.

#Sportsman #Year #Athlete #Year #prizes #awarded #Sports #Gala

See also  Black Cross 2023 completely sold out
Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Austrian heiress from the BASF family gives away 25 million euros

Austrian heiress from the BASF family gives away 25 million euros

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result