Sportsman of the Year | Who will be the Athlete of the Year? The first prizes have been awarded at the Sports Gala

The sports gala selects the best sporting achievements of the year.

Of whom will be the 2023 Athlete of the Year? It will be revealed during Thursday evening's Sports Gala, which will take place at the Helsinki Ice Hall.

The pre-favorites for Athlete of the Year are the basketball player Lauri Markkanena pole vaulter Wilma Murto and rally driver Kalle Rovanperä.

Several other selections are made during the evening, such as Team of the Year and Coach of the Year.

The sports gala starts at 6 p.m. and the name of the Athlete of the Year will be announced a little before 10 p.m.