Sportsman of the Year | Markkanen has the second highest number of first places – here is the full list of the Athlete of the Year vote

Markkanen was fourth ahead of world rally champion Kalle Rovanperä.

Athlete of the year – there was no doubt about the number one vote, but athletes who were nowhere near the top of the overall statistics were also voted for first place.

Iivo Niskanen collected both the most points and first places (166). However, the runner-up in the vote did not get the second most first places Wilma Murto (40) but Lauri Markkanen (42).

However, the basketball star finished fourth in the voting. Ranked fifth Kalle Rovanperä got 28 first places.

First places also went to many athletes outside the top ten. A football player Glen Kamara was the Athlete of the Year according to two sports journalists, but in the overall vote he was ranked 25th.

Athlete of the Year voting 2022:

1) Iivo Niskanen, cross-country skiing 2,563 points (166 first places), 2) Wilma Murto, athletics 2,305 (40), 3) Topi Raitanen, athletics 1,818 (7), 4) Lauri Markkanen, basketball 1,775 (42), 5) Kalle Rovanperä, auto racing 1,715 (28), 6) Kerttu Niskanen, cross-country skiing 1,457 (1), 7) Mikko Rantanen, ice hockey 1,191 (5), 8) Valtteri Filppula, ice hockey 489 (7), 9) Kristiina Mäkelä, athletics 487, 10) Krista Pärmäkoski, cross-country skiing 329,

11) Emil Ruusuvuori, tennis 274 (1), 12) Matti Mattsson, swimming 272, 13) Venla Harju, orienteering 235 (1), 14) Iivo Niskanen – Joni Mäki, cross-country skiing 224 (7), 15) Lukas Hradecky, football 221 (1), 16) Matti Suur-Hamari, snowboarding 204, 17) Lassi Etelätalo, athletics 174, 18) Natalia Kuikka, football 165, 19) Artturi Lehkonen, ice hockey 135, 20) Santeri Kiiveri, alpine sports 120,

21) Peppi Konsteri, bowling 112, 22) Harri Heliövaara, tennis 95, 23) Arvi Savolainen, wrestling 79, 24) Sinem Kurtbay – Akseli Keskinen, sailing 57, 25) Glen Kamara, soccer 20 (2), 26) Henna Blomroos , frisbee golf 19, 27) Emil Lindholm, motor sports 17, 28) Noora Antikainen, shooting sports 11, 29) Nea Kivelä, aerobics 7, 30) Roosa Koskelo, volleyball, Tomas Käyhkö, bowling and Kalle Samooja, golf 4,