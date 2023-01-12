Sportsman of the Year | Iivo Niskanen set the goal for last year already after Sochi – the success was rewarded with the title of Athlete of the Year

Iivo Niskanen joined Veikko Hakulinen as the athlete who won the award four times.

Premonitions kept their itch well, and on Thursday Iivo Niskanen collected the fourth Sportsman of the Year award of his career. Niskanen rose to the level with Veikko Hakulinen as the athlete who won the most Athlete of the Year titles.

“It’s hard to parse. Of course, he has a great long career behind him and fortunately it will still continue. Hopefully at the same level for as long as possible. It sounds pretty wild to be surprised by such achievements”, Niskanen said about the achievement in an interview with the organizers after the selection.

The guarantee of Niskanen’s victory was Olympic success. After a sovereign performance, he won his main distance of the Games, 15 kilometers (p) with a difference of 23.2 seconds to Aleksandr Bolshunov. In the sprint relay, Niskanen and Joni Mäki took silver, in combined skiing Niskanen won bronze.

Niskanen aimed for the main journey for a long time. According to him, the story of February last year began already in Sochi 2014, when he lost the first individual Olympic medal of his career by 0.2 seconds. Even then, the distance was 15 kilometers with traditional skiing and as an intermediate start.

When 15 kilometers are skied at the Olympics every other time in freestyle skiing, Niskanen had to wait.

“The next opportunity presented itself in Beijing eight years after Sochi. It was quite a long-term goal to be the best in the world on that particular day.”

Niskanen received 2,563 points and 166 first places in the voting. Murro’s score was 2,305, and he got 40 first places. Raitanen got 1,818 points, and seven voters ranked him first.

Sports year was exceptionally hard this time. The statement made by European steeplechase champion Raitanen on the red carpet before the gala is illustrative: “Let’s put it this way, I wouldn’t be choosing myself”.

In several years, the European championship in athletics would have been impossible to ignore. This time it took places 2 and 3.

Raitanen has campaigned for Niskanen’s election throughout the last year. An endurance runner values ​​another endurance athlete highly.

“Iivo is one of the greatest Finnish athletes of all time. He belongs to the debate where we talk about who is Finland’s greatest athlete of all time. Iivo raises himself stronger and stronger all the time in that discussion,” Raitanen said on the red carpet.

My neck The athlete of the year title has come three times after the Olympics. For the first time, Niskanen shared the title Sami Jauhojärvi with. The duo won Olympic gold in Sochi in the sprint relay.

In Pyeongchang, Niskanen won 50 kilometers in 2018. Also in 2017, Niskanen won the title, when Lahti’s home games won gold in 15 kilometers.

The gold won in three consecutive Olympics put Niskanen in the rare Finnish group. Only Hakulinen has previously achieved the same, SpongeBob Nurmi and Pertti Karppinen. Athlete colleague Raitanen’s assessment is correct in light of the statistics.

In the next winter games, Niskas has a chance for a fourth consecutive gold. In that caste he would be in supreme solitude.

Iivo Niskanen gave a kiss to his third Olympic gold medal at the award ceremony in Beijing on February 11.

My neck after the previous selection, the award was won twice by a soccer player and once by a swimmer. First, the award went to those who were part of the carrying forces of the Huuhkajis For Teemu Puki and To Lukas Hradeckya year ago the swimmer Matti Mattsson was awarded.

The Olympic success was also behind Mattsson’s choice at last year’s Sports Gala. Mattsson took Olympic bronze in Tokyo. This year’s EC silver was not enough to raise the Pori player to the top ten.

“I’ve watched the trophy at home with pride, but it’s nice to pass the baton on,” Mattsson said upon arriving at the Sports Gala.

In Mattsson’s opinion, the award went to the right address, when the awardee was an Olympic success.

“The Olympics are the biggest value competition that the earth carries. It’s bad to start hitting it,” Mattsson said.

My neck this season’s main goal is the World Championships in Planica at the turn of February-March.

Niskanen’s early season was disrupted by a coronavirus infection, which forced him to miss the World Cup competitions. He competed in the World Cup for the first time only at the Tour de Ski, which eventually ended in suspension.

“At the weekend, I already skied against myself. It was the first win of the season. I hope the winning streak continues in the next games”; Niskanen was joking.

Niskanen says he misses competitions above all. According to him, intact performances would help the season the most.

At the moment of selection, Niskanen naturally thanked his supporters. The thanks went to the coach as well as to the ski maintenance staff who persevered in difficult conditions in Beijing.

Preparations were made for Beijing in the middle of the corona year. The most important support for Niskas was his wife Saana.

“A big thank you to my beloved wife for being able to isolate herself so committedly and do things for my success.”