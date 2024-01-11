Sportsman of the Year | Big difference between Lauri Markkanen and Wilma Murro's votes – this is how Markkanen commented on “tactical voting”

Lauri Markkanen said that he tries to be an example to young people with his own playing.

Lauri from Markkase late on Thursday became the first basketball player to be selected as Sportsman of the Year in Finland.

Markkanen was visibly happy and proud of his choice. He spoke to the media remotely from Utah after his club's practice ended and posed happily with his trophy.

“When you start playing the sport, you don't think you're aiming for this kind of recognition. There are other goals, but this means a lot to me because I know who I'm competing with. Other sports will be extremely good examples for young people and tough athletes in their sports,” praised Markkanen.

“Getting your name on the list means a lot. I always try to set an example and represent Finland on and off the field.”

Previous winner Iivo Niskanen sent a message to the new winner in the traditional baton. The content of the message is still a mystery.

“As soon as I get home, maybe in the evening I'll look into it.”

Lauri Markkanen shone in Finland's shirt at the World Cup. The competitions were still difficult for the team.

The vote the end result was a bit special. Markkanen received no less than 126 first places in the voting, a total of 1,998 points. The pole vaulter, bronze medalist of the World Championships, took second place in the voting Wilma Murtowhich collected almost 80 fewer first-place finishes, but lost out quite narrowly in the overall points with its 1,879 points.

So Markkanen got a lot of first places, but unlike Murto, was completely missing from many ballots. The final result sparked speculation on social media about tactical voting.

“I haven't actually seen those results. I don't know what happened there. We sit here, that's enough for me. There was a lot of talk that that should be invoked. I say like LeBron James in 2012: it was about time. Let's go with it,” Markkanen said, and at the same time a sly grin spread across his face.

In the summer of 2012, basketball star James won the first NBA championship of his career.

Sports gala was a celebration of basketball, because he coached Germany to the World Cup gold Gordon Herbert was chosen as coach of the year. Herbert, who was born in Canada but lived in Finland for decades, talked a lot about his Finnish sporting influences – and mentioned Marja-Liisa Hämäläinen mixed Seppo Rädyn.

“Maybe those sports weren't the thing for me when I was young. If basketball is excluded from the bills, I was after hockey. In a certain way, I have based my Finnishness on that, how we did in hockey.”

Both of them are products of their times, so.

Lauri Markkanen sent a video greeting to the Sports Gala.

Gone the sports year was unprecedentedly successful for Markkanen in many ways. The move from the Cleveland Cavaliers to Utah in the summer of 2022 was the basis for a rise to a big role and new powers.

“My basketball dream came true in February when I made it to the all-star game. I dreamed of the NBA as a kid, but when I got here it wasn't enough that I got to play. You have to play at a high level.”

At the end of the season, Markkanen was awarded as the NBA's most developed player. Markkanen himself saw it as recognition for all the hard work he has done.

Along with the NBA, the next goal concerns the national team. Last summer's World Cup wasn't a great ski event in terms of results, but Markkanen reminds us that there is more to come.

“We reached the minimum goal at the World Championships, that is, we get to play in the qualifiers for an Olympic place. The World Cup features the best teams in the world. It wasn't our time yet.”

In general, Markkanen said that he is excited about the future of basketball in Finland. He wants to make his own contribution to increasing the popularity of the sport.

“The number of enthusiasts is increasing, basketball is on the rise in Finland and Jyväskylä. That's why we play here, to be able to motivate young people. Hopefully, in the future, we will get more players abroad, to win this award or something else.”

Read more: Lauri Markkanen made history, was elected Sportsman of the Year with a clear reading – “I wouldn't have believed it”

Read more: Lauri Markkanen is the Athlete of the Year – “Heartfelt and warm congratulations from mother”

Read more: Lauri Markkanen has earned his title, but this is unlikely to go without some afterwords

Read more: Lauri Markkanen humiliated the best in the world when the Utah Jazz crushed the reigning champion