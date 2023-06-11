Action will be promoted by 10 “bets” companies and will use the hashtag #RespectOFutebol on athletes’ shirts

A campaign by 10 sportsbooks calls for respect for football. The ANJL (National Association of Games and Lotteries) carried out the action in partnership with the companies. The movement #RespectOFutebol will be promoted this Saturday (June 10, 2023) and Sunday (June 11, 2023) during matches in series A and B of the Brasileirão. Here’s the full of the press release (83 KB).

The campaign is run by the following sports betting companies: Betano, Betfast.io, Estrela Bet, Bet Nacional, Esportes da Sorte, mrJack.bet, PixBet, PagBet, Aposta Ganha, Parimatch. In May, the Public Ministry of Goiás carried out the 2nd phase of the Maximum Penalty operation, which investigates manipulations in football.

According to the statement, the action taken by the bookmakers and the ANJL seeks to value the integrity of the sport. The campaign will be on the shirts of players from some teams, in the space that would be sponsored by bet. Stadium led panels will also have the hashtag. The site www.respeitaofutebol.com.br will concentrate all information about the campaign.

A video of the campaign was released by the Artplan agency. It is narrated by football commentator Galvão Bueno. Sports personalities also participated in the video, such as Hulk, Marcelinho Carioca, Zico and Petković.

Watch (1min):

“The purpose of the cause is to encourage conscious and regulated play based on actions that mobilize teams, athletes, fans and all people who have an emotional connection with football. The activations were designed to directly impact the general public, teams and others involved in the market, with messages that strengthen integrity and passion for the sport, spread on shirts, led panels and banners.”, said the association.

The movement of bookmakers took place at a time when the government of President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) is discussing the issue of an MP (Provisional Measure) to regulate the sports betting market. The objective is to collect taxes and establish rules for operations in Brazil. The MP’s guidelines were presented on April 12, 2023, in debate at the Finance and Taxation Committee of the Chamber of Deputies.

According to the government, the measure will require minimum capital from betting operators, who will also pay for grants. They must maintain tax domicile in Brazil, in addition to allocating part of the teams and structure in the country.

Read more:

Read the text narrated by journalist Galvão Bueno in the video:

“Must respect. Respect my passion. Respect my history, my goals. Respect my cry, my faith, my sacrifice. Respect my life, my glories. Respect my madness. Respect my fans. Respect our pride, my family. Respect my idols, my profession, our tradition. Respect that cry. Respect! Respect football.”