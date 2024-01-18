Far too many people who are new or unfamiliar with sports betting think that sportsbooks like BetMGM only cater to the most popular sports leagues like the NFL and the NBA. Of course, the most popular sports tend to drive the most traffic to those sportsbooks. But BetMGM also does a good job of offering betting markets for niche sports that have strong followings but don’t always get mainstream attention. To make sure you’re up to speed on what these types of sportsbooks offer, here are several sports you may not have known you can find at BetMGM.

Boxing

In a sport that has no official offseason, BetMGM provides a steady stream of bets on boxing matches held all over the world. It doesn’t have to be a high-profile fight for BetMGM to have it listed. All upcoming boxing matches that have been announced should show up on BetMGM’s platform with betting odds. It’s even possible to search for matches by weight class to make it easier to find a specific fight.

Formula 1

The popularity of F1 is on the rise worldwide and BetMGM has paid notice. During the offseason, BetMGM offers long-term bets on the drivers championship and the constructors championship for the following season. Of course, during the Formula 1 season, BetMGM will have odds available on the winner of the next race. Of course, F1 betting odds also include head-to-head matchups, podium finish, and various other types of prop bets within each race, so there is no shortage of betting options for F1 fans.

MMA

Much like boxing, BetMGM is all over MMA fighting. Every fight that’s been confirmed and announced at the next UFC event will be listed at BetMGM with updated odds on who will win the fight. It doesn’t matter if it’s the headlining fight or a bout between unknown fighters, BetMGM will have it.

NASCAR

Similar to Formula 1 races, BetMGM has made a commitment to covering NASCAR. There will always be betting odds available for the winner of the NASCAR Cup Series Championship, as well as odds for the next scheduled race. Of course, most people will be interested in placing a wager on the winner of every NASCAR race. But BetMGM also offers prop bets and other types of betting on the race within the race.

Rugby Union

While not popular in all corners of the world, BetMGM offers bets on rugby union for the parts of the world that go crazy for this sport. In fact, BetMGM has one of the biggest betting markets available when it comes to rugby union. For every rugby match, there are dozens of possible betting options. In addition to betting on the outcome of the match, there are point totals, race to a point total, winning margin, first scoring play, time of first try, and countless other prop bets, making BetMGM a great option for rugby union fans.

Soccer

Soccer is the most popular sport in the world, and BetMGM takes that quite literally. Both club and international matches in all corners of the world are covered by BetMGM. That includes major international tournaments, club events like Champions League, and domestic club leagues in more than a dozen countries. For any given match, there are dozens of potential player and game prop bets available, as BetMGM goes far beyond winners and losers of soccer matches. For some soccer matches, there are almost too many betting options to wrap your head around, which isn’t necessarily a bad thing.

Tennis

BetMGM also tackles in a way few competing sportsbooks can match. For major tournaments, BetMGM is on top of every match with every conceivable betting market. There are point bets, set bets, game bets, tiebreaks, and other forms of tennis betting outside of merely betting on what player will win the match. If you find yourself watching a match live, BetMGM makes it easy to place live bets on tennis matches as they’re happening in real-time. In other words, BetMGM doesn’t mess around when it comes to tennis.

Where Can You Bet with BetMGM?

If betting on any of those sports interests you, BetMGM could be a good fit for you. With online sports betting now legal in dozens of states, there are now 20 BetMGM legal states plus Puerto Rico and Washington D.C. where BetMGM currently operates. If you live in any of the states where BetMGM is located, you will be able to bet on any of the sports mentioned and more.