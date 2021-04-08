Finland the first race priest of sports value teams Göran Hellberg is dead, he says Yle Sports. He died at the age of 84 years.

Hellberg started as a race priest at the 1972 Munich Olympics, when the Finnish team started race priest activities. He supported top Finnish athletes for more than 30 years in almost 50 value competitions.

“The race priest is on offer, but not in a hurry,” Hellberg described his role to STT in a 2007 70-year-old interview.

Hellberg participated in the Olympics ten times, most recently in Salt Lake City in 2002.

The last one once Hellberg was a race priest at the Paris World Championships in Athletics in 2003. He was chosen as his successor the following year. Leena Huovinen.

In 2018, Hellberg was awarded the Lifetime Achievement Award at the Finnish Sports Gala.