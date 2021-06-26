Sports World Cup medalist Abdalelah Haroun has died at the age of 24 in a car accident

An athlete representing Qatar died on Saturday morning.

Four hundred meter Qatari who won the World Championship bronze in 2017 Abdalelah Haroun died Saturday car in a car accident, the Qatar Olympic Committee reported on Twitter.

Haroun was 24 years old.

Haroun was born in Sudan but moved to Qatar and was granted the right to represent his new homeland in 2015.

He ran for the 44.48 at the London World Cup. The following year, he improved to a record 44.07 and won the Asian Championships in the 400 meters as well as the 4×400 meters post.

At the Summer 2019 World Championships in Doha, Haroun was left in the opening rounds.