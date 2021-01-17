In recent years many cars have been released that lack a windshield, a very unsafe and uncomfortable fashion, in addition to a step back in terms of security. And it is that feeling the air on your face can be a very romantic ideal, but the truth is that to drive these cars is almost essential to wear a helmet, because from a certain speed the air in the eyes will not allow us to see. And, even if we wear a helmet, at high speeds you have to have a very strong neck to keep your head steady and withstand the force of air on the helmet. And those are just some of the problems that you can suffer in this type of car, according to Carglass.

The windshield protects us from the elements (wind, rain, hail, snow or UV rays), from cold or very warm air, from airborne dust … and also from the intrusion into the interior of objects, which can be from a «spit stone »At high speed through the tires of the vehicle in front of us, even more forceful objects dropped from other vehicles or blown by the wind. It also protects in the event of a rollover, it acts as a support for the passenger airbag when it is deployed and supports the cameras and sensors of the ADAS security systems; safety elements that none of these cars can equip. And there are more than ten cars for sale without windshield. These are some examples:

A car so unique that it has been designed and developed according to the wishes of a customer. The aim was to create an extreme car in its design and performance, with new lines and exclusive details. According to the brand, “the carbon fiber bodywork directs airflows with great efficiency, allowing comfortable driving even at high speeds.” It mounts a V12 engine with 770 hp. Eight years earlier, Lamborghini already showed us a car without a windscreen with the 2012 Aventador. This model had two small wind deflectors, one for the driver and one for the passenger.

The lightest McLaren ever built is capable of reaching 200 km / h in 6.7 seconds. Of course, to reach those speeds on the track it is essential to wear a helmet … or order the car with a windshield (at no additional cost). According to the brand, the ‘Active Air Management’ system allows you to travel up to 120 km / h without a helmet in a comfortable way. This system sucks the air in, redirects it inside and expels it at high speed through the outlets on the hood. This creates a virtual air “dome” that prevents the wind from entering the cabin and disturbing the driver or passenger. Fernando Alonso ordered one when he was a pilot for the brand.

Ferrari has also joined this trend with two limited series models for Ferrari customers and collectors: the Monza SP1 (single-seater) and SP2 (two-seater) without a windshield. They are cars that pursue the ‘Icona’ concept, which “connects with the past through the common thread of the most evocative vehicles in the brand’s history,” according to Ferrari. “The visibility without a windshield or pillars allows you to enjoy corner entry and exit only comparable to that achieved in an F1. The driver thus enjoys an integration with a sports car, and a very gratifying feeling ”, announces the brand. These models have what the brand calls “virtual windshield”, aerodynamic elements designed to divert the flow of air from the driver’s head. Part of the air that flows over the hood enters through an air intake, which accelerates it and directs it vertically in front of the instrument panel. This generates a flow of air pushed upwards that generates a low speed pocket around the cabin.

4 Aston Martin V12 Speedster

Aston Martin had already shown in 2013 the CC100 Speedster Concept without a windscreen, inspired by the DBR1 winner of the 24 Hours of Le Mans. But the V12 Speedster is a production model, with a limited series of 88 units “that will go to the garages of collectors around the world”, according to the brand. It is equipped with a 700 hp V12 engine that allows it to accelerate from 0-100 km / h in 3.5 seconds and reach a top speed of 300 km / h.

Only 20 copies of the most radical Lotus will be built, which in front of the driver only has an aerodynamic deflector. It weighs 920 kilos and reaches 290 km / h.

The racing car manufacturer’s first road car does not have a standard windshield, but optionally offers a polycarbonate windshield with a carbon fiber frame (16,600 euros), roof (7,700 euros) and doors (7,300 euros). It has 400 hp of power.

A cult car for driving enthusiasts, capable of outperforming much more powerful sports cars due to its extreme lightness (612 kg) and tuned chassis. Not only does it lack a windshield; it also has no roof, doors, windows or bodywork. Among its list of options is a miniscule “aero screen” that derives some wind from the pilot’s head.

The windshield is also an optional item on this purist model, inspired by the Lotus Seven from the 1950s. It weighs less than 520 kilos and has more than 300 hp.

KTM’s radical two-seater sports car is designed to be enjoyed on a circuit, although it is approved for use on public roads. KTM recommends wearing a helmet when riding, although it is not mandatory. This model also has a GT version with a large windshield and side windows. It has a 300 hp engine and only weighs 847 kilos.

This three-wheeled device promises strong sensations, thanks to its 178 hp and low weight. It is the cheapest on the list, since its price in the United States starts at $ 19,999. Offers an optional windshield.