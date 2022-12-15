France defeated Morocco and qualified for the World Cup final. The Gauls managed to be the first champion, since 1994, to return to a final four years after winning the title. But the objective of France, directed by Didier Claude Deschamps, aims high and its goal is to become the third country that manages to reissue the title in consecutive World Cups, something that only Italy (1934, 1938) and Brazil (1958, 1962) have accomplished.

