In 2009, the Merengue team announced the hiring of the French striker, who was 21 years old at the time. After 14 seasons wearing the shirt of one of the most popular teams in Spain, and the world, Benzema closed a cycle with 25 titles under his belt, five of them in the Champions League.

After a successful past with Olympique Lyonnais, in which he became a talisman, on July 1, 2009 the French club announced that it had reached an agreement with Real Madrid to transfer Benzema in an operation that, at that time, time, it came to be considered a record in France.

Benzema, in this way, reached a group that included other figures such as Ricardo Izecson Dos Santos, better known as Kaká, Raúl González Blanco (Raúl), Cristiano Ronaldo and Gonzalo Higuaín, to name a few.

“There is much talk that he is a darling of Florentino Pérez, president of Real Madrid, and I think he knew how to wait for his moment. He was in the shadow of Cristiano Ronaldo during his glorious years with Real Madrid, but when he went to Juventus, Benzema took a step forward and became the benchmark that the team needed”, said Sarah Castro, director of the newspaper. AS Colombia’ and the sports section of ‘Caracol Radio’.

After overcoming his adaptation in Spain, Benzema gradually gained the affection of the fans and such support was demonstrated with good results. After having scored nine goals in the 2009-2010 season between the League and the Champions League, his numbers improved year after year until he became the main figure of the club, as it was in the 2021-2022 campaign where the white team won La Liga , the Champions League and the Spanish Super Cup.

“When you talk about Karim Benzema, you talk about a nine that is not just a nine. He is a player with records within a quality framework that are irrefutable and indecipherable. He is a player from whom his rivals did not know what to expect from him and it is not wrong to say that the 2021-2022 Champions League, won by Real Madrid, is his ‘Champions’”, added Castro.

His departure marks the point where history will speak of Real Madrid’s achievements before and after Benzema. On the other hand, Spanish media are investigating which player could be on the group’s radar to fill that space.

“He arrived 14 years ago, he won 25 titles with five Champions Leagues, replacing him is going to be very difficult and this is where they talk about Real Madrid’s sports planning, which will have to put together its attack,” Castro pointed out on France 24.

The future of the player after his departure from Real Madrid is uncertain. Spanish media, including the sports specialist ‘Marca’, place him at a club in Saudi Arabia to finish his career at 35 years of age.

