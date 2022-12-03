





33:36 Uruguay’s fans look dejected after the match against Ghana, in the city of Montevideo, Uruguay, on December 2, 2022. © Andrés Cuenca Olaondo / Reuters

Despite having won their match against Ghana, which at times reminded of the 2010 victory, Uruguay was eliminated from the World Cup in Qatar due to South Korea’s victory over Portugal. Remaining in the first phase, something that had not happened for 20 years, opens a period of uncertainty for the qualifying process for the 2026 World Cup, which will begin next year, as some emblematic players plan to take a step towards side stand.