Boxing. Sergey Kharitonov – Danny Williams, Fedor Chudinov – Umar Sadik

A boxing present will once more happen on the territory of Russia, throughout which a duel of representatives of two completely different sports activities will happen. Final yr, the struggle in response to the boxing guidelines of the well-known MMA fighter Alexander Emelianenko with the grasp of energy excessive Mikhail Koklyaev gained reputation. The occasion was organized by the REN TV channel – the occasion had among the best tv rankings amongst sporting occasions in 2019. Now REN TV will broadcast the brand new match dwell. On Friday, September 11, the legendary 40-year-old Russian MMA fighter Sergey Kharitonov will meet within the ring on the Khimki basketball middle with 47-year-old skilled heavyweight boxer British Danny Williams, who grew to become well-known for his victory in 2004 over Mike Tyson himself. And viewers will discover out which is extra important – Williams’ expertise or youth and heavier – by 14 kg (127 towards 113) the load of Kharitonov, who will debut in skilled boxing. Additionally in Khimki, one other landmark struggle will happen – Russian Fedor Chudinov will maintain the primary protection of the WBA Gold middleweight title towards British Umar Sadik. Our boxer is taken into account the favourite, however his opponent has already introduced that he intends to knock out Fedor.

September 11, 19:00. Basketball area “Khimki” (Khimki). Dwell broadcast on REN TV will begin at 23:00

Soccer. Russian championship. CSKA Moscow – “Spartak”

Photograph: Izvestia / Dmitry Korotaev

The principle derby of the nation will happen within the subsequent spherical of the Russian championship, which returns after the break for the nationwide groups. The confrontation between the 2 principal rivals ought to set a cheerful tone for the beginning autumn a part of the RPL season. “Spartak” (14 factors), unexpectedly for a lot of, went for a break within the first place within the desk, with out struggling a single defeat in six rounds. The pink and white have to proceed their unbeaten run with a view to keep on high and impose an actual struggle for the championship. However CSKA can also be aiming for the very best locations and, so as to not lag far behind a competitor, will do every thing attainable to win.

June 13, 19:00. VEB Enviornment stadium (Moscow). Dwell broadcast on Match Premier

Tennis. US Open. Males. Semifinals. Daniil Medvedev (Russia) – Dominik Tim (Austria)

Photograph: REUTERS / USA TODAY Sports activities / Danielle Parhizkaran

For the reason that time of the nice victories of Evgeny Kafelnikov within the second half of the Nineteen Nineties and Marat Safin within the first half of the 2000s, Russian tennis gamers haven’t rejoiced with trophies at Grand Slam tournaments. However Daniil Medvedev has been attempting to interrupt this custom for the second yr in a row. In 2019, he virtually defeated legendary Rafael Nadal within the US Open remaining, however misplaced to him in 5 units. Now the Russian is once more combating for the suitable to take part within the decisive match of the match. He shall be opposed within the semifinals by the third racket of the world Austrian Dominik Thiem. If profitable in a struggle with him on Sunday, Medvedev will compete for the title with the consultant of Germany Alexander Zverev or the Spaniard Pablo Carreno-Busta.

September 11, 11:00 pm, first semi-final. September 12, 2:00, second semi-final. September 13, 10:45 pm, remaining. Dwell broadcasts on Eurosport 1

Hockey. Stanley Cup. Finals of conferences. Third and fourth matches. West. Dallas Stars – Vegas Knights. East. New York Islanders – Tampa Bay Lightning

Photograph: REUTERS / USA TODAY Sports activities / Gerry Thomas

Essentially the most troublesome and strange NHL playoffs are coming to an finish. As a result of coronavirus pandemic, the Stanley Cup needed to be performed three months later than standard and was held in two cities – Edmonton and Toronto – with empty stands and most isolation of groups. 4 golf equipment are on the house stretch and they’re enjoying for a ticket to the ultimate. A extra cussed wrestle is occurring within the Western Convention. Vegas, which was thought of the favourite, misplaced 0: 1 within the opening match of the sequence to Dallas by Alexander Radulov, Anton Khudobin and Denis Guryanov. The membership from Nevada received the second assembly (3: 0). They performed their third sport final night time and can play their fourth on Sunday night time. And the ultimate of the Jap Convention between Tampa Nikita Kucherov, Andrey Vasilevsky and Mikhail Sergachev and New York Islanders Semyon Varlamov could finish subsequent weekend, when the third and fourth matches will happen. The primary two have been received by Tampa, and it’s not but clear how the islanders can cease the lightning.

September 12, 03:00. New York Islanders – Tampa Bay. September 13: 3:00 AM, Dallas v Vegas; 22:00, Islanders v Tampa. ANDRena “Roger Place” (Edmonton, Canada). Dwell broadcast to Yandex.Ether

Hockey. Common KHL Championship. Metallurg (Magnitogorsk) – Avangard (Omsk), SKA (St. Petersburg) – Lokomotiv (Yaroslavl), Salavat Yulaev (Ufa) – Avangard

Photograph: Izvestia / Andrey Ershtrem

Friday night time within the KHL shall be wealthy in high matches. First, two leaders of the Jap Convention, Metallurg and Avangard, will meet in Magnitogorsk, that are nonetheless going easily. Avtomobilist and Yaroslavl Lokomotiv have the identical indicators. The Railwaymen are the one such membership within the Western Convention. SKA St. Petersburg will check their ambitions on their ice. And Avangard could have one other troublesome journey on Sunday – to Ufa, the place it is going to be hosted by the native Salavat Yulaev, who additionally efficiently began the common season, however within the final match misplaced to Spartak in an offensive means (3: 5).

September 11: 17:00. Enviornment Metallurg (Magnitogorsk); 19:30, IC “Ice Palace” (St. Petersburg). September 13, 14:30, Ufa Enviornment. Dwell broadcasts on Match TV and KHL HD“