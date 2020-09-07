W.hen the smartphone market collapsed because of the corona disaster, smartwatches and sports activities watches are having fun with nice recognition. Since they often additionally measure very important features corresponding to coronary heart fee, oxygen saturation or the standard of sleep, it might properly be that health-conscious individuals particularly are accountable for the expansion of this market. Each second smartwatch offered is an Apple Watch, and its market share is greater than 50 p.c. A brand new Sequence 6 from Cupertino is anticipated later this month, however the present rivals are stronger than ever. We checked out 4 modern sports activities watches.

Garmin is launching a brand new photo voltaic mannequin collection. Till now, the fifth largest watch producer solely provided one mannequin with a photo voltaic charging operate, however now the Swiss-American firm is increasing its portfolio and permitting the battery to be charged with daylight in a number of gadgets on the identical time. A semi-transparent photo voltaic collector at all times sits between the duvet glass and the show. Charging with a cable is required much less usually or may even be omitted below favorable situations as a result of the solar gives sufficient power outdoors.