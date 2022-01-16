Last week I was typing about sporting events used by dubious governments to polish their image. I pointed impatiently with my well-established finger at China, Qatar and countries that are not the best boy in their class like we are in the Netherlands or that do not have their environmental affairs in order, let alone their human rights, et cetera. You’ve known the lyrics we powdered ourselves with for longer than I have, but I was fine, too, until it felt like someone was tapping my shoulder. It was Wijk aan Zee.

The Tata Steel tournament had started or, as the Dutch media invariably call it: the prestigious Tata Steel tournament. With thirteen rounds, it is in any case the toughest international chess tournament.

The main sponsor was busy, because a day before our biggest national sports washing event started, Milieudefensie had a letter delivered to Tata. White bishop to F5. Whether they wanted to take their climate plans seriously and whether Milieudefensie was allowed to see them. The same letter was sent to 29 more companies. The environmentalists apparently want to play chess simultaneously on 29 boards against our national grandmasters. Another environmental organization, MOB, announced last week that it would try to close Tata through legal means.

The first Hoogovens Tournament was held in 1938. Since then, the steel company has been cleaning its front with chess. Tata brings in clients for hotels and local entrepreneurs during the tournament, but the lead, nickel and graphite rains have been flickering over their environment and their children for much longer.

We have pretty much invented sports washing, which we accuse countries like Russia, Qatar and China of, in the Netherlands. Benito Mussolini was just ahead of us when he brought the 1934 World Cup to Italy. The Nazis came in second as sport washers when they popularized themselves with the 1936 Olympics. Then, if you only look at the years, Hoogovens comes with the chess tournament.

In the 2022 edition, the Netherlands is represented with two players in a field of fourteen participants. On Sunday afternoon, Magnus Carlsen, the number one in the world, played against the number seven: the Dutchman Anish Giri. I heard analysts say Giri was the best prepared player. He answered with a knight to Carlsen’s pawn gap and I wondered if chess players had ever been tapped on the shoulder to speak out against the sponsor of their tainted tournament. We do that effortlessly with football players.

According to FIDE regulations, the players’ clothing must above all be neat. The European chess federation states that body odors are also not allowed, but I have not found any rules against inscriptions on neat shirts. I hope we can expect better texts from these hyper-intelligent athletes when they decide to speak out than the ‘Football supports change‘ that the football players came up with.

With two minutes to think about it, Giri lost to Carlsen, who still had more than forty minutes left. The tournament lasts until January 30, when the chess players will leave. Tata Steel will remain for the time being.

Carolina Trujillo is a writer.