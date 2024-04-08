The Austrian team signed its third 1-2 in four races of the Formula 1 World Championship in the Japanese Grand Prix. Each of its drivers seems to have established themselves within their respective role in the team to show an even more dominant squad.

The run-up to the 2024 season in Formula 1 was marked by the investigation against Red Bull boss Christian Horner for alleged inappropriate behavior. Just four races later, all smiles in the Austrian team.

The energy drink team has won three races and with double positions. Max Verstappen, the current three-time champion, has confirmed himself as an indomitable leader and unlike in 2023, there is no room to fight his aspiration for a new title. In this context, it seems that his teammate, the Mexican Sergio Pérez, has confirmed himself as a driver who has accepted his role and has managed to appear more confident in his race pace.