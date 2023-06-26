The defending champion and the defending champion with two crowns in the gala round appear to be the great contenders for the title, in an edition in which the rest of the competitors seem to be one step below. Little Latin American participation in the race is predicted.

The 2023 Tour de France appears to be a new head-to-head between the Danish Jonas Vingegaard, from the Jumbo Visma team, and the Slovenian, Tadej Pogacar, from the UAE Team Emirates. Vingegaard, the current champion, arrives with three victories in four competitions, while Pogacar has won seven of the ten races in which he has been present.

In the absence of knowing their teams, the conformation of these lists is shown as a key element when defining the champion. In the case of the Jumbo Visma, we already know that, on this occasion, Vingegaard will not be able to have Primoz Roglic, from Slovenia, as a luxury squire.

The Latin American representation would be in the hands of the Colombians Daniel Felipe Martínez, Egan Bernal, both from the Ineos Grenadiers teams, as well as Rigoberto Urán (EF Education – EasyPost). Richard Carapaz, with an irregular start to the season, would be another letter from the region.