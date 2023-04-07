Saturday, April 8, 2023
Sports Tolima, without refuges, wins in Venezuela and launches in the South American

April 7, 2023
Sports Tolima, without refuges, wins in Venezuela and launches in the South American


Hernan Torres

Hernán Torres, coach of Deportes Tolima.

Hernán Torres, coach of Deportes Tolima.

Herazo and Guzmán gave the victory to the team led by Hernán Torres.

Smart, pragmatic and effective. This is how Deportes Tolima was planted on the field of the Venezuelan Puerto Cabello for its debut in the Copa Sudamericana. And, since the result of the sum of those qualities could not be another, he ended up winning. On this occasion, with goals from Diego herazo and Yeison Guzmán.

After this result, and Sao Paulo’s 2-0 loss to Tigre, Tolima shares the lead in Group D of the second continental tournament with the Brazilian team. Their next game will be on April 20, at home, against Tigre.

Tolima’s goals

Herazo – 45’+5

Guzmán – 56′

The matches of the 1986 and 2022 World Cups that excite Argentine fans

