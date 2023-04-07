Sports Tolima, without refuges, wins in Venezuela and launches in the South American

Smart, pragmatic and effective. This is how Deportes Tolima was planted on the field of the Venezuelan Puerto Cabello for its debut in the Copa Sudamericana. And, since the result of the sum of those qualities could not be another, he ended up winning. On this occasion, with goals from Diego herazo and Yeison Guzmán.

After this result, and Sao Paulo’s 2-0 loss to Tigre, Tolima shares the lead in Group D of the second continental tournament with the Brazilian team. Their next game will be on April 20, at home, against Tigre.

Tolima’s goals

Herazo – 45’+5

Guzmán – 56′

