Sports Tolima visits Puerto Cabello in Copa Sudamericana, time and TV

April 6, 2023
in Sports
Sports Tolima visits Puerto Cabello in Copa Sudamericana, time and TV


Sports Tolima

Deportes Tolima celebrates their victory against La Equidad.

Deportes Tolima celebrates their victory against La Equidad.

They meet this Thursday in a group stage match.

The Puerto Cabello Academy of Venezuela will debut this Thursday in the group stage of the Copa Sudamericana against Sports Tolima of Colombiawith the aim of winning and extending the unbeaten record that he maintains in the local tournament.

Puerto Cabello, led by Venezuelan Noel “Chita” Sanvicente, has won all the games played in the 2023 edition of the Venezuelan league, which puts it on top with 24 points. The squad, founded in 2011, makes its debut this year in the group stage of the Copa Sudamericana after beating Caracas by a minimum in a first qualifying phase.

In 2021, the fort warriors got a pass to the first phase of the international tournament but was eliminated by Metropolitanos, the current Venezuelan soccer champion.

The premiere of Tolima

Classification of Deportes Tolima to the group stage of Copa Sudamericana 2023.

Photo:

Twitter: Sports Tolima

On the other hand, Deportes Tolima, led by Colombian Hernán Torres, returns to the Copa Sudamericana after his last participation in 2021, in which he finished in last place in the group stage with three draws and three losses.

Like Puerto Cabello, the Colombian team managed to reach the group stage of this year’s cup, after defeating Junior Fútbol Club 1-0.

Tolima, champion of the Colombian league on three occasions, will seek to show its best side in the Copa Sudamaricana, by placing eighth in the First Category A of Colombia, with three draws and two wins. Puerto Cabello and Deportes Tolima will meet at the Misael Delgado Sports Center.

Time: 7 p.m.
TV: ESPN 3

EFE

