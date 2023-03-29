Deportes Tolima is still in the race for a good performance in the Copa Sudamericana. They have already overcome the first obstacle by eliminating Junior from Barranquilla, who they beat 1-0 in Ibagué, with a goal from Junior Hernández.

It is Tolima’s tenth participation in the second most important club tournament on the continent: His best performance was in 2010, when Independiente, in a controversial series, eliminated him in the quarterfinals.

Tolima reached the quarterfinals in the 2010 South American Cup. He was eliminated by Independiente. Photo: Eph. WEATHER Archive

The draw for the group stage of the Copa Sudamericana, held this Monday in Asunción, determined that Tolima was in group D of the tournament, along with Sao Paulo, from Brazil, Tigre, from Argentina, and Academia Puerto Cabello, from Venezuela.

Hernán Torres, coach of Deportes Tolima. Photo: Dimayor – Vizzor Image

The Venezuelan team will be Tolima’s first rival, on April 6, at 8 pm local time (7 pm in Colombia), at the Misael Delgado stadium in Valencia.

Schedule: Tolima game schedules

This is the complete schedule of Tolima’s matches in the South American. All games will have a DSports signal:

Thursday April 6

Puerto Cabello Academy vs. tolima

7 p.m.

Thursday April 20

Tolima vs. Tiger

9 p.m.

Tuesday May 2

Tolima vs. sao paulo

5 pm

Wednesday May 24

tiger vs. tolima

7 p.m.

Thursday June 8

São Paulo vs. tolima

5 pm

Tuesday June 27

Tolima vs. Puerto Cabello Academy

7:30 pm

SPORTS

