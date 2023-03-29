Deportes Tolima is still in the race for a good performance in the Copa Sudamericana. They have already overcome the first obstacle by eliminating Junior from Barranquilla, who they beat 1-0 in Ibagué, with a goal from Junior Hernández.
It is Tolima’s tenth participation in the second most important club tournament on the continent: His best performance was in 2010, when Independiente, in a controversial series, eliminated him in the quarterfinals.
The draw for the group stage of the Copa Sudamericana, held this Monday in Asunción, determined that Tolima was in group D of the tournament, along with Sao Paulo, from Brazil, Tigre, from Argentina, and Academia Puerto Cabello, from Venezuela.
The Venezuelan team will be Tolima’s first rival, on April 6, at 8 pm local time (7 pm in Colombia), at the Misael Delgado stadium in Valencia.
Schedule: Tolima game schedules
This is the complete schedule of Tolima’s matches in the South American. All games will have a DSports signal:
Thursday April 6
Puerto Cabello Academy vs. tolima
7 p.m.
Thursday April 20
Tolima vs. Tiger
9 p.m.
Tuesday May 2
Tolima vs. sao paulo
5 pm
Wednesday May 24
tiger vs. tolima
7 p.m.
Thursday June 8
São Paulo vs. tolima
5 pm
Tuesday June 27
Tolima vs. Puerto Cabello Academy
7:30 pm
