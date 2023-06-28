Sports Tolima achieved a victory to say goodbye with honor to the South American

Deportes Tolima defeated Academia Puerto Cabello from Venezuela 3-1 on Tuesday, in a duel that closed Group D and the participation of both teams in the Copa Sudamericana 2023.

Yeison Guzmán (5), Facundo Boné (27) and Diego Herazo (43) scored the winning goals for those led by Argentine Juan Cruz Real.

The Venezuelan goal of honor was scored by Richard Figueroa, in a team that said goodbye to the tournament without adding a single point.

The victory was insufficient to remove the bitter taste left by the South American to the Colombian team that had higher expectations in the continental tournament in which they finished third in Group D with eight units.

Sao Paulo from Brazil was the one that went straight to the round of 16 with five wins and a draw accumulated in the group stage and Tigre second will go to a playoff to continue in the tournament.

Tolima closed a bad semester, in which it did not qualify for the semifinal home runs of the League and in which the coach who gave it its most recent title, Hernán Torres, left the team.

The red and gold wine is now ready for the tournament of the second semester, with the goal of fighting for the title again after two consecutive eliminations.



