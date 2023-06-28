Wednesday, June 28, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Sports Tolima achieved a victory to say goodbye with honor to the South American

by admin_l6ma5gus
June 28, 2023
in Sports
0
Sports Tolima achieved a victory to say goodbye with honor to the South American

Close


Close

Tolima vs Junior

Sports Tolima

Photo:

Twitter: Sports Tolima

Sports Tolima

Juan Cruz Real’s team, already eliminated, defeated Academia Puerto Cabello, from Venezuela.

Deportes Tolima defeated Academia Puerto Cabello from Venezuela 3-1 on Tuesday, in a duel that closed Group D and the participation of both teams in the Copa Sudamericana 2023.

See also  The first three casualties that Rayados would have for the next tournament, after the elimination against Pachuca

Yeison Guzmán (5), Facundo Boné (27) and Diego Herazo (43) scored the winning goals for those led by Argentine Juan Cruz Real.

The Venezuelan goal of honor was scored by Richard Figueroa, in a team that said goodbye to the tournament without adding a single point.

The victory was insufficient to remove the bitter taste left by the South American to the Colombian team that had higher expectations in the continental tournament in which they finished third in Group D with eight units.

Photo:

Eph. WEATHER Archive

Sao Paulo from Brazil was the one that went straight to the round of 16 with five wins and a draw accumulated in the group stage and Tigre second will go to a playoff to continue in the tournament.

Tolima closed a bad semester, in which it did not qualify for the semifinal home runs of the League and in which the coach who gave it its most recent title, Hernán Torres, left the team.

Hernán Torres, coach of Deportes Tolima.

Photo:

Dimayor – Vizzor Image


The red and gold wine is now ready for the tournament of the second semester, with the goal of fighting for the title again after two consecutive eliminations.

SPORTS
with Efe

See also  America Mineiro vs. Millionaires, LIVE: the blue, for the eighth of the South American

More sports news

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Customize, discover and inform yourself.

you reached the content limit of the month

Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!

* COP $900 / month during the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Keep your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#Sports #Tolima #achieved #victory #goodbye #honor #South #American

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Episode 3: The Forensic Evidence

Episode 3: The Forensic Evidence

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result