Sweden, Spain and England will compete for a place in the grand final of the 2023 Women’s World Cup, along with Australia, one of the hosts. What does this strong presence of teams from the old continent reflect on the global panorama of soccer played by women?

The Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand will have a new champion. Sweden, Spain, England or Australia will be crowned as the successor to the United States. Three European teams dominate the instance of the best four, in the midst of the conspicuous absence of the Stars and Stripes, which for the first time did not reach the semifinals.

England and Spain are fulfilling their favorites label, while Sweden has shown a solidity that allows them to dream of everything. The teams in Europe have consolidated their idea of ​​effectiveness and physical strength, with a gap that seems to distance themselves from the rest of the world and especially from South America.