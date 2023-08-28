The rain and organizational problems have affected the performance of the favorite cyclists to fight for the podium in the Vuelta a España. For the second stage, held on Sunday August 27, the circuit and timing were modified due to pressure from the participants.

The city of Barcelona showed great joy in the days prior to the start of the 78th edition of the Tour of Spain, but the rain that hit Barcelona in recent days is an episode that the participants want to leave in the past.

The situation left the main favorites deprived of the first places. The first day was marked by a team time trial won by the Dutch team DSM – Firmenich with Lorenzo Milesi.

Subsequently, the second stage saw how Primož Roglič, winner of the Vuelta in three editions, suffered a fall that had no consequences for his health and allowed him to finish the tour, but kept him away from the top places as it has been in recent years. This was won by the Danish Andreas Kron, who claimed his first stage victory while the Italian Andrea Piccolo dressed as the leader of the race in his debut within a grand tour.

❤️ Did Andrea Piccolo imagine wearing La Roja? 🚴‍♂️ The escape has given him that opportunity. Enjoy the minute of La Roja! ❤️ Could you have imagined Andrea Piccolo wearing La Roja? ⚡️ The breakaway gave him that opportunity. Enjoy the La Roja minute!@CarrefourES… pic.twitter.com/N3xYjm77Uh — La Vuelta (@lavuelta) August 27, 2023



However, the Jumbo – Visma team recognized and described as positive the decision of the organizing committee to modify the place to time the riders. “We must congratulate the organization for setting the time for the general classification nine kilometers from the finish line. It has been a brave decision”, they published in a statement from the team published on the social network X.

But various issues have prevented the top favorites from taking center stage in the early stages of the final Grand Tour of the season.

“They have been atypical days, days full of controversy, of claims. Definitely yes, all these problems that we have seen, both due to rain and crashes and bumpy stages, have resulted in the results in the stages that we have had, a rather controversial time trial that was taken advantage of by the teams that are not fighting for the title”, said Tatiana Rodríguez, journalist for the newspaper ‘AS Colombia’.

This edition of the Vuelta has 11 Latin American riders but, despite their experience in grand tours, they have not been able to place themselves in the top positions of the classification in the stages disputed.

“There is a lot of Latin American participation, but the expectations will always be towards the Colombians in the first place, although this will look different from what we have been used to in recent years since we will see riders who will help their teams, will be gregarious, and at least they will seek to win a stage in the competition. Two different cases could be that of Einer Rubio and Santiago Buitrago, who are going to be co-leaders of their teams,” added the specialist.