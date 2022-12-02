





18:08 Graphic composition showing the Japanese players celebrating the victory against Spain and two players from the German team consoling themselves after the elimination. © Paul Childs / Thaier Al-Sudani / Reuters

Group E of the World Cup already knows its qualifiers. Among them is not the German team, which for the second time in a row says goodbye to the tournament without going beyond the group stage, a sad end for part of a generation that won the title in 2014. On the other hand, Japan achieved their second victory in the tournament by beating Spain and with it they took first place in the key, a situation that occurs for the second time in their historic participation in the World Cup.