The speed was felt in Cali, in southwestern Colombia, where the U-20 World Athletics Championship was held. The two world records that were broken were over short distances: in the men’s 100m and in the women’s 4x100m relay.

Letsile Tebogo, from Botswana was crowned champion in the 100m dash with a time of 9.91 seconds. Tebogo was silver in a vibrant definition in the 200 m in which the Israeli Blessing Akwasi Afrifah he snatched the gold from him at the very finish line.

The Jamaican relay took gold in the women’s 4x100m and this country showed that it is still a factory of sprinters who now have their culmination in the women’s team.