One year after Paris hosts the Paralympic Games for the first time, the French capital faces a major challenge: accessibility to public spaces. The city is under pressure to find solutions before August 28, 2024. Jousting organizers and athletes with disabilities see the Paris Paralympics as an opportunity to make lasting change. Juan José Florián, a Paralympic athlete, spoke exclusively to France 24.