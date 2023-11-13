The European matchday left a four-goal tie between Chelsea and Manchester City as the most attractive duel of the date. The Stamford Bridge stadium in London was the scene of a confrontation between two teams dedicated to the attack, but in the midst of different realities.

Chelsea rescued a point from a match in which they lost up to three times. Those led by Argentine Mauricio Pochettino showed one of their best versions against Manchester City on matchday 12 of the Premier League. A Cole Palmer goal in added time snatched victory from his former team.

The tie allows the ‘Citizens’ to continue as leaders with a one-point margin over Liverpool and Arsenal, while Chelsea is tenth and has accumulated three games without knowing a victory in the league. The good news for them is the emotional boost, before the last international date of the year.