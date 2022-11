18:40 German player Jamal Musiala reacts after his team was defeated by Japan in Doha, Qatar, on November 23, 2022. © Annegret Hilse / Reuters

The German soccer team, winner of the World Cup four times, could not maintain the advantage on the scoreboard and ended up losing against Japan with a result of two goals to one in their first appearance in Qatar 2022. The result, which leaves the Germans in a complex situation, reminded us of South Korea’s victory in Russia 2018, which at that time marked the end of the ‘Die Mannschaft’ in the championship.