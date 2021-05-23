Sports The Finnish team, which was alarmed by the SE time, advanced to the European Championship final in the women’s medley

In the evening, in addition to the message team, Ida Hulkko, Ari-Pekka Liukkonen and Veera Kivirinta will swim in the finals.

Finland advanced with the team Mimosa Jallow, Ida Hulkko, Laura Lahtinen and Fanny Teijonsalo Women’s 4x100m medley relay for the European Championships. The Finnish team swam in the European Championship pool in Budapest for 4.01.66 and was the sixth fastest in the first rounds.

The team missed only 17 hundredths of the Finnish record. Success was also important for a possible Tokyo Olympic venue. The time of the first rounds will elevate Finland to the last place in the wild card in the current Olympic ranking in Tokyo.

The final will be swum later today. The fastest in the first rounds was the Netherlands with a time of 3.58.67.

In the closing evenings of the European Championships in Budapest, there is plenty of excitement in Finnish, as in addition to the message women, the finals will see Ari-Pekka Liukkonen 50 meters freestyle and Hulkko as well Veera Kivirinta In the 50 meter breaststroke.