Sports The European Forestry Championship was competed for the first time remotely, the video shows the performances of a wild sport

December 28, 2020
The Czech chainsaw that led the competition broke down at a crucial moment.

The European distance champion in forestry is Polish Michał Dubicki. He narrowly defeated the Czech Martin Komárekin, whose chainsaw broke at a crucial moment. Excerpts from the race can be viewed in the attached video, which also shows the decisive moment.

The competition was the first of its kind to be held remotely. The reason, of course, was the limitations caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

All 14 competitors had recorded their own performances in their home countries. The Games were held by showing the performances as a “live broadcast” on Sunday, December 27, when the result was decided.

Forest sports, timbersport, is a form of competition registered in North America in 1985, which Europeans joined in 2001.

There are six sub-tasks measuring forestry skills in the competition, where speed and accuracy bring the best points.

