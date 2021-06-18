Interest in sports is one of the strong pillars in building the health of the individual and the safety of society in general, and as we have been taught since childhood, “a healthy mind resides in a healthy body,” and sport carries with it an immortal message to elevate a person in various aspects of his life, physically, psychologically and socially. The scientific studies and the results issued by them open up horizons of positivity and optimism for the person. Rather, they enhance their teamwork skills, motivate them to compete honestly, and push them towards doubling their efforts and dedication, leading to winning championships and titles, and leading the podiums.

During the summer season, which coincides with the school holidays, we, as educators and parents, should direct young and old students towards practicing sports. The wise leadership has taken care to make sports one of the vital areas that enhance the development process in our country, so the state established sports clubs and fitness centers. And it was keen to provide an environment that enhances the practice of sports, so it developed gardens and parks, and allocated places for exercise, and even completed sports walks in and around those parks, and equipped them with rubber flooring suitable for walking and jogging, running and jogging, and others.

Sports has represented one of the areas that has promoted the renaissance of the state in improving the quality of life for the individual and bringing happiness to the community, and there are many sports institutions and clubs that play a leading role in this field, including the Fatima Bint Mubarak Women’s Sports Academy, which is considered in its mission, goals and programs an institution Farida is oriented towards women, and allocates its facilities for women to practice sports. Since the beginning of its career, the Academy has succeeded in attracting female talent and sponsoring athletes in various games. The Academy has recorded a prominent position in the world of sports, based on the excellence and leadership achieved by Emirati women in local, regional and international competitions.

Sports has become a daily curriculum for many individuals and families, who have made it one of the strong foundations in building the body, preventing diseases, and getting rid of the pressures of modern life. Perhaps these are the familiar scenes that we see daily for families practicing sports in parks or sports walks, or on the capital’s corniche. Abu Dhabi, and other places throughout the country that have been prepared by federal and local authorities to receive pioneers to practice sports. These and other facilities, through which the individual, and even the family, practice sports in their homes and homes, constitute an integrated system for the safety of the individual and the health of society in general.

We all know the importance of sports, and its role in reducing the incidence of diseases such as diabetes, blood pressure, heart and blood vessels, osteoporosis, and other diseases whose rates rise as a result of neglecting sports and disregarding physical fitness, which in turn leads the individual to multiple health problems.

When the sages said, “A healthy mind resides in a healthy body,” this was only the result of the cumulative experience of human civilization. Sports is the key to happiness, health and optimism, and it is an icon of hope that shines in the body and soul every morning.. In short, sport is the elixir of life.

Secretary General of the Khalifa Award for Education



Follow our latest local and sports news and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

