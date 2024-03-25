The Slovenian cyclist displayed all his potential in the Iberian event and dominated, in addition to the individual leadership, the points classification and the mountain classification of the competition. After his performance in Catalan territory, he focuses his sights on the classic Liège-Bastogne-Liège as a preliminary step to the Giro d'Italia, which he will race for the first time.

During the seventh stage of the Volta a Catalunya, or Tour of Catalonia, which marked the end of the competition, UAE Team Emirates had a plan, to work for Marc Soler. Tadej Pogacar, leader of the team, respected that agreement in principle, but at the end he decided to look for the stage and with a final sprint he won it.

This marked the fourth stage victory for the 25-year-old Slovenian in the current edition of the Catalan competition, thus sealing his best performance so far this year.

“From what he has been doing during the first competitions of the year, we are facing a great season for Pogačar. He started with Strade Bianche where he won the title with an attack 50 kilometers from the finish line, maybe a little more, and third place in Milan-San Remo where he fought until the end for the title. Now, knowing if it will be his best season is difficult because he is going to run the Liège-Bastogne-Liège, which is shortly before the Giro d'Italia in which he will run it for the first time,” said Tatiana Rodríguez, journalist for the newspaper AS Colombia. during a conversation with France 24.

On the other hand, during the Tour of Catalonia, Colombian Egan Bernal finished on the podium, occupying third position. Bernal, winner of the Tour de France and the Giro d'Italia, was able to finish second in a stage of the Catalan race and finished fifth in the points and mountain classifications, a performance that excites his followers in Latin America, who want to see him fighting in the great tests.

“Egan's thing is wonderful, it's a miracle to see him run and a miracle to see him run to win. We are already seeing Egan perhaps with that level that he had in 2021, I think Ineos must be very happy to have supported him and given him that coverage after the accident,” added the journalist.