Sweden defeated Australia in the match for third place in Brisbane, reaching the podium for the fifth time in the tournament’s history. Beyond the result, which after the defeat against Spain was described by many as disappointing, Sweden was able to show that it is located in a paramount panorama within soccer practiced by women worldwide.

The Swedish women’s soccer team took a different look at the match for third place. Although in the past, in both the men’s and women’s tournaments, the match was seen as a consolation after failing to reach the final, this year the European team took it as an opportunity to demonstrate their status in football.

To have a dimension of what has been achieved by Sweden, which is located within the ranking or classification elaborated by FIFA in third position, its performance exceeds what has been done by the first two teams within said list: United States, eliminated by Sweden itself in the round of 16, and Germany, who failed to get past the group stage.

Within the country, which has been present in all the tournaments that have been played since 1991, fans are eager to see their team lift the trophy in the ecumenical tournament. However, occupying the top positions in official tournaments is also recognized by football lovers.

After the World Cup in Australia and New Zealand, the Nordic team will focus on the final phase of the UEFA Women’s Nations League, where they will seek first place in their group to play the semifinal that, if won, would give them access to the Games 2024 Olympics in Paris.