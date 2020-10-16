Sports support The R-kiosk is looking for 5-8 athletes in its stable, which it will support with 30,000 euros

The level of the applicant is not relevant per se, but may be an ascending ability or an already established star.

R-kiosk said on Friday that it will target a € 30,000 support package for individual athletes next year.

The pot is split between 5 and 8 athletes, so individual support per athlete is quite reasonable.

A search for the Ärra team is underway online for all athletes over the age of 16 who are passionate about their own sport.

“As passionate friends and followers of the sport, we have understood in Ärra how challenging it is for many people to focus enough on their training due to the ongoing financial difficulties,” R-kiosk CEO Teemu Rissanen says in a press release.

A representative of any sport can apply to the Ärra team. The level of the applicant is not relevant per se, but may be an ascending ability or an already established star.

Financial in addition to support, the R-kiosk provides athletes with visibility. Rissanen promises that the company will follow the athletes’ journey throughout the year through its various channels.

“We hope that the increase in awareness will also bring new sponsorship opportunities for selected athletes,” Rissanen reflects.

There is no upper limit on the age of the applicants, but the aim is to form a team that best represents the diversity of the entire sports field.

The search for athletes is open until November 15 at: r-kioski.fi/urheil.