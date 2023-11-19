Sin City premiered on the modern calendar of the big tent of motorsport. The race ended up being one of the best of the season, although several organizational and logistical controversies clouded the overall event.

Las Vegas celebrated its Formula 1 grand prix this weekend, the first in 40 years and the first under the name of the city. The event was marked by all the transformation that this Nevada city underwent to design its street circuit on the popular ‘Las Vegas Strip’ and by an episode in the first free practice session.

A loose manhole cover forced the practice to be suspended after this device practically destroyed the car of the Spanish Carlos Sáinz, from Ferrari. Despite all the controversy that arose, the race itself ended up being one of the most attractive of the season with a victory for the champion, Max Verstappen, from the Netherlands. The ingredient of a new circuit did not disappoint and a record number of overtakings were recorded in the season.