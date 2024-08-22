Sports | STT: Teemu Selänne has negotiated the lease of the former Hartwall arena

Sport|Due to sanctions, the Helsinki arena has been practically empty for more than two years.

A hockey legend Teemu Selänne is interested in renting the Helsinki arena. Two independent sources tell STT about this.

According to STT’s information, Selänne has had discussions about renting the arena. The voting majority of Helsinki Halli Oy, which manages the Helsinki arena, is owned by the Arena Events company, which is controlled by Russian oligarchs Gennady Timchenko, Arcade and Boris Rotenberg and the latter’s son Roman Rotenberg. With the exception of Roman Rotenberg, they are all covered by EU sanctions against Russia.

Due to the war of aggression launched by Russia in Ukraine and the resulting sanctions, the arena in Helsinki has been practically empty for more than two years.

Selänne has not responded to STT’s request for comment about his intentions. Sitting on the board of the Helsinki arena company Kai Paananen does not comment on STT’s information about Selänte’s intentions.

“The hall company has many kinds of discussions. The most important thing for the owners is that the hall comes into use,” Paananen tells STT.

When Russia started a large-scale war in Ukraine at the beginning of 2022, the Russian-owned Jokerit, which played in the Russian KHL league, had to withdraw from the league. The Jokerit played in the Helsinki Arena, i.e. the Hartwall Arena at the time.

After that, in 2022, Selänne wanted to become the frontman of the Jokers and take the club back to the domestic League. However, the plan of Selänte, who once rose to the puck elite in the Jokers, did not succeed, and he is not visibly involved in the current activities of the Jokers.

Last in December, the EU renewed the possibility of an exemption that had previously been in the sanctions regulations, on the basis of which it was possible for those on the sanctions list to sell the shares of the company they owned in the EU within six months. The deadline ended at the end of June.

Although the deadline expired, Paananen then told STT that the sellers still consider share deals possible.

Foreign minister Elina Valtonen (collective) brought the trade option regarding the hall’s real estate and land lease rights to the public when the deadline expired. However, the seller would be the same in both real estate and holding company shares transactions. The city of Helsinki has said that it is trying to buy the real estate of the Helsinki arena for itself.

“Selling the leasehold of a hall building or real estate would also require the voluntary nature of the sellers,” Valtonen said at the time.

According to Valtonen, if a volunteer is not found, an alternative would also be expropriation, which has been on the table for a long time. However, according to Valtonen, forced redemption would possibly require changes to the legislation.

Helsingin Sanomat told a week ago that Helsinki Halli has become insolvent due to practical payment problems.

According to the newspaper, the company has unpaid invoices for hundreds of thousands of euros. In addition to the payments of the energy company Helen, there is, for example, a ground rent bill of more than 100,000 euros to the city of Helsinki.

The hall company has money, but the sanctions make it difficult to pay the bills.

In addition to the Arena Events company, Helsinki Hall has more than 500 small businesses. Among them is, for example, the Finnish Ice Hockey Federation and a large number of Finnish companies and individuals.

Sanoma and Sanoma Trade are also small shareholders of Helsinki Hall. Sanoma Media Finland, part of the Sanoma Group, is STT’s largest owner.