Jonas Vingegaard walked part of the 115.1 kilometers between Saint-Quentin-En-Yvelines and the Champs-Élysées in Paris with a glass of champagne in hand. A pleasant journey for him and the members of Team Jumbo-Visma, after crowning the second title for the Dane in the great French race. For many specialists, the 110th edition of the Tour was one of the most disputed, but the Dane practically tied up the professional cycling tour with an outstanding performance in the time trial on stage 16.

For 21 days of competition, cycling lovers were able to enjoy a great activity with the completion of the Tour de France in its 110th edition. From the preview, eyes were on two characters: Jonas Vingegaard, winner of the Tour in 2022, and the Slovenian Tadej Pogačar, who won the titles in 2020 and 2021.

From the beginning, the two riders marked fierce fights and everything seemed to indicate that it would be in the final stages when the winner of the competition would be known. However, Vingegaard impressed with his performance in certain stages, making it clear that he was not going to lose the title in an easy way.

“There is a combination of strategy, with the intelligence and talent of the cyclist. These three characteristics do not overshadow the spectacle that Jonas Vingegaard offers on the road and that allowed him to get that second title. I think that in addition to stages 16 and 17, I want to add two, the fifth (162.7 kilometers between Pau – Laruns) and stage 14 (151.8 kilometers between Annemasse – Morzine Les Portes Du Soleil) where there was a duel between the two and Jonas (Vingegaard) ended up winning the bonus thanks to the work of his team”, said Tatiana Rodríguez, journalist for the newspaper AS Colombia.

Unlike the 2022 Tour, and other great tours of 2022 and so far this season, Team Jumbo-Visma did not show that effective work for its main figure (in this case Vingegaard) but knew how to improve as the race passed.

“The first stages were not good, there was no clear strategy in the team and some disorder could be seen, but when the team begins to take shape it is very important for Jonas Vingegaard”, added the specialist.

On the other hand, Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates) finished in second position, seven minutes and 29 seconds (7’29”) behind the leader. The Slovenian, who will become a senior rider next year, had just recovered from one of his wrists, an injury suffered in the Liège-Bastoña-Liège race and that his team’s performance coach, Iñigo San Millán, declared affected his training for the Tour edition.

“I don’t think that’s so likely, because after Vingegaard the best was Pogacar, injured or not. I think Pogacar is a blessing for cycling lovers, he is a competitor who does not like to lose anything, he always wants to fight when he comes out to attack at any time and I think that his temperament sometimes plays tricks on him”, stated Rodríguez.