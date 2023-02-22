Sports Story updated toupdate 1.0.5 which introduces a series of fixes, including some related to the Secret Room dedicated to developers. Specifically, the changes are as follows:

Developer Secret Room 80% removed

Regular access to the Secret Developer Room restored

Fixed access to the Secret Developer Room

Fixed a fishing bug that caused the player to float in the air.

Updated the context of the trashy Wildlands challenge.

Fixed some golf issues in multiplayer.

Fixed some spots where the player could get stuck while exploring.

Fixed an issue with loading save files.

Perfect golf shots are rewarded with a distinctive sound.

The powerful shot of golf makes the ball travel a little further.

The Rustling Vale chipping challenges remain even after leaving the area.

As you can see from the patch notes of theupdate 1.0.5, these are mostly fixes to bugs in the game, but there are also some minor gameplay additions, such as perfect hit sound and power hit distance. Also changing is the secret room of the developers, which has been at the center of various discussions.

At the time of the release, this area was in fact discovered in which characters, who would represent developers, complained about the working conditions. The team later explained that removing the room is complex due to the way the game is programmed, but they changed the dialogue of the characters present in this area of ​​​​Sports Story.