Sports Story hides one secret room which apparently the developers they used to vent with respect to the processing of the game and its problems. The bizarre easter egg was revealed on Twitter, complete with instructions for getting to the room, but the studio hasn’t commented on it yet.

Surprisingly launching on the Nintendo Switch a few days ago, Sports Story has evidently had one troubled developmentand in the sentences spoken by the characters in the secret room it is possible to find a basic bitterness that we imagine has not been manifested openly.

“Welcome to the Cold Cartridge. Yes, we are the developers of the video game GALF,” says one of the characters, referring to the minigame of the same name hidden in Golf Story and based on the classic GOLF for the NES.

“We are in a forced break. Our title will be released in days”, continues the character, but someone points out that he said the same thing a year ago. At that point we talk about troubled development, features that have lengthened the processing times and technical problems.

Pending any updates on the matter, we remind you that the Sports Story review is available.