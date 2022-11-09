Sports Story finally returned to show itself with a new one trailer during the Indie World id today, which also announced the release date for this title that has been awaited for years and arriving in December 2022, with a date yet to be specified.

First announced at Indie World in December 2019, Sports Story was then postponed to August 2020 and remained off the radar for these two years, reappearing today with a new release date and a new trailer. Taking a cue from the previous great Golf Story, Sidebar Games has further expanded its unique Zelda-style RPG concept with sporting elements by expanding it to other sports besides golf.

A variegated one comes out Sports RPG where we have to climb the ranks of the world of sport by proving our worth on the golf, tennis and football fields.

As your rank increases you will be able to try your hand at even more disciplines, such as BMX, mini golf, volleyball, cricket and more. In this game, however, it’s not all about sports: take a train or a helicopter to explore dungeons, abandoned ruins and the mysterious Wildlands, or relax at the mall with its daily attractions, its sporting goods shops and its minigames. Sports Story will arrive on Nintendo Switch in December.

At this point we are waiting to know a precise date for the launch of Sports Story, which is already among the most interesting indies coming to December 2022 on Nintendo Switch.