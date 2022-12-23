Story of Sports and available starting today, surprise, on Nintendo Switch: the announcement came with a trailer during the fifth round of Inside the House of Indies, the showcase dedicated to independent productions coming to Switch.

Announced during a 2019 Nintendo Indie World, Sports Story had somewhat lost track of itself, so much so that there was concern about the possible cancellation of the project. Luckily that didn’t happen, indeed we witnessed an unexpected debut of the game.

“Sports Story is a game about sports, but not always,” reads the official synopsis. “Other activities, like dungeon crawling, stealth missions, and fishing expeditions keep the surprises going. Oh, and sometimes there’s sports too.”

Features:

