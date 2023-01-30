Based on reports from Eurogamer and other sources, it appears that a recent update to Sports Story have removed all polemical references to development of the game from the mysterious room accessible through an easter egg, leaving comments that are practically opposite to those initially present.

A few weeks ago, shortly after the launch of Sports Story on Nintendo Switch, it was discovered that there was a secret room inside the game where the developers seemed to want to vent about past problems during the development of the game.

The question has never been clarified that much, but the dialogues that could be witnessed inside the room were quite explicit in this sense.

“You could tell we’re going through a rough development,” said one of the people interacting with in the room, “You could also tell that someone kept requesting new features and that my original vision no longer exists.” These and other references seemed to be a sort of vent from the developers for the problems encountered in the course of making Sports Story.

After a recent update, the situation is totally changed and, entering the same room, we now witness dialogues of the opposite tone: “Not only are we ahead of schedule in development, but we are also setting new records in employee happiness”, we now read. “Our staff are always well rested, well fed and self esteem is sky high. I can assure you that everything here is under control.”

The change of tone is so sudden and radical as to cause some suspicion in any case, to the point of suggesting that it is a sort of ironic reworking of the same polemics initially present. On the other hand, the Sidebar Games team has not yet commented in detail on what happened, except to confirm that it had the intention to remove the easter egg in question.