Sports Stars Naomi Osaka shuffled the pack: HS compiled a list of ten luminous athletes with one common denominator

One thing stands out in the various annual listings of the sport: the scarcity of women. In this story, HS talks about ten luminous athletes who are the absolute tops of their sport.

Sports different listings invariably repeat the same litany: Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi, LeBron James, Roger Federer… Whether it’s popularity, revenue, or superiority, the same names sway at the top of the charts.

Last year, however, there was a small change in at least one list for the first time since 2016. Financial magazine Forbesin on the traditional money list, two women were among the 100 most earned athletes.

They were tennis players Naomi Osaka and Serena Williams.

Osaka was ranked 29th. No woman has ever been ranked higher than her. Williams was 33rd.

Osaka also earned more during the year than any athletic woman before her. There were two explanations for the rise in earnings: a mega-deal with sports equipment giant Nike and several deals with Tokyo Olympics sponsors.

Also Naomi Osaka’s athletic merits are undeniable. In this story, HS introduces Osaka, including ten luminous athletes, who are the absolute tops of their kind in the world.

Athletes are presented in alphabetical order.

Simone Biles, gymnastics

Simone Biles is the master of gymnastics.­

Everyone the title of the most successful gymnast of all time is easy to distribute to an American Simone Bilesille. He has more World Cup medals than any other gymnast, including men. In addition to the twenty-five World Cup medals, there are four Olympic golds in Biles ’prize cabinet.

Biles, 23, is like being created as a gymnast. He is 142 cents tall and his balance qualities are great.

Biles was due to end his successful career last summer at the Tokyo Olympics, but the coronavirus pandemic delayed the career’s climax.

However, it was difficult for Biles to continue for another year. He would no longer want to have anything to do with the U.S. Gymnastics Association because he thinks the association has not sufficiently clarified its role as a doctor. Larry Nassarin in the exploitation scandal.

Biles was one of the victims of Nassar.

Sifan Hassan, athletics

Sifan Hassan dominates the long distances of the track.­

In athletics the 2020 season is mostly remembered for its long running record. Sifan Hassan participated in the march by running an hour-long world record of 18.93 kilometers.

In addition, Hassan tried a world record of 10,000 meters, but bad weather in Hengelo, the Netherlands, blocked the world record. Instead, the European record broke at 29.36.67.

Hassan rose to the attention of bench athletes at the latest at the 2019 Doha World Championships, where he was the first athlete to ever win both the 1,500 and 10,000-meter World Championships.

Therese Johaug, skiing

Therese Johaug is currently a superior skier.­

When talk about skiing, one is above the other, Therese Johaug. The 32-year-old Norwegian wins almost all the ski races he participates in. Last weekend’s Falun World Cup was just an exception to the rule.

There are ten world championships, which is more than any other active skier.

Johaug would have had even more cramped in the medal cabinet if he hadn’t missed one of the World Cups and the Olympics because of a non-compete ban from doping.

After the cart, it has often been said that Johaug is superior precisely because of doping. However, there is no evidence of continued use of prohibited substances.

Chloe Kim, snowboarding

Chloe Kim only won Olympic gold at the age of 17.­

In 2018 snowboarder Chloe Kim got on Time magazine’s list of the 100 most influential people. He had turned 18 at the time. A little earlier, when he was still 17, he won halfpipe Olympic gold as the youngest snowboarder.

Kim has won all the major snowboarding competitions: in addition to the Olympics, the World Championships, the Youth Olympics and the X Games.

With just over a year left at the Beijing Olympics, Kim makes a comeback: she competed for the first time in 22 months on January 23 at the Laax Open – and won.

Kim’s parents in the United States are from South Korea.

Kim Sei-young, golf

Kim Sei-young was selected as the LPGA Tour Player of the Year.­

Golfin the women’s world list is controlled by South Koreans. In the U.S. LPGA Tour races, only crumbs will be left for others.

Kim Sei-young is second on the world list, but was selected as the LPGA Tour Player of the Year. U.S. golf reporters also chose Kim as the Female Player of the Year.

Kim, 28, was for a long time one of the top players who have never won a major tournament in their careers. Last year, that “stain” disappeared when he won the PGA Championship.

If the Olympics are held, Kim will be one of the favorites.

Katie Ledecky, swimming

Katie Ledecky has a world record in freestyle on three trips.­

American Katie Ledecky controls long-distance freestyle swimming.

No other swimmer has won as many World Championships in freestyle at the World Championships as Ledecky. He has won a total of 11 World Championship golds from individual trips and has also won four message championships.

There are five Olympic gold medals for the 23-year-old swimmer.

In the name of Ledecky are world records in the 400, 800 and 1,500 meters freestyle. For the first time, the 1,500-meter freestyle for women would also be on the program at the Tokyo Olympics, so Ladecky would once again have the opportunity to write history.

Naomi Osaka, tennis

Naomi Osaka rose high on the sports money list.­

With cash rewards Measured, tennis is perhaps the most equal sport. In Forbes ’latest listing, there are four women among the top ten most deserving tennis players. The highest of them, ie the fourth on the list, is Naomi Osaka.

Osaka, Japan, earned $ 37.4 million (approximately $ 31 million) from summer 2019 to summer 2020. It’s more than any woman ever in tennis.

Osaka, 23, has won three Grand Slam championships. The most recent came from the U.S. Open played in September.

Osaka is also socially active. He has said he hates trying to ban athletes from making political statements.

Megan Rapinoe, football

Megan Rapinoe rose to wider awareness at the 2019 World Cup.­

Is Megan Rapinoe the best football player in the world? Some don’t, even though Rapinoe was voted the best player at the 2019 World Cup.

In any case, the American has brought a new dimension to football that not everyone likes – and not the former President of the United States in particular. Donald Trump.

Rapinoe is a human rights activist with a particular focus on promoting the rights of gender and sexual minorities.

And let’s not forget football. Rapinoe is a powerful wing striker who both finishes goals and gives insightful passes to his teammates.

Pamela Rosa, skateboarding

Pamela Rosa is a skateboarding star.­

If Tokyo Olympics to be held, one of the biggest Olympic winner candidates is a Brazilian Pamela Rosa. He is number one on the world list for park skating. In addition, while for many skaters, competing is not an actual “thing,” Rosa’s goal is precisely to succeed in competitions.

For Rosa, skating has brought financial security that her family has also been able to enjoy; Rosa bought a better apartment for her parents and finances her sister’s university studies.

Katie Taylor, boxing

Katie Taylor has IBF, WBA, WBC and WBO lightweight championship belts.­

Irish Katie Taylor is one of the few boxers to hold the championship belt of all four major boxing federations. The prestigious Ring boxing site considers Taylor to be the best boxer in the women’s series at the moment.

Taylor, 34, has been a professional in the lightweight series invincible, among other things Eva Wahlström got Irish hardness in December 2018, but as an amateur Taylor suffered a surprise defeat at the Rio Olympics To Mira Potkonen.

Huge prize amounts move in the Boxing World Championships if the competitor’s first name is Anthony or Vasil, for example, but gradually the name Katie has also meant higher prizes. Taylor’s match-up is estimated at about one million euros.