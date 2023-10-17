Parade of stars

While waiting to be able to return to success on the track, after a rather turbulent 2023 especially at the managerial level, the team Alpine is trying to relaunch its image at least on a financial level. Last June 26, 2023, the group Other Capital – a private investment company focused primarily on the sports and entertainment sectors – had announced a strategic investment of 200 million euros in Alpine Racing Ltd. Today Otro Capital announced the entry into its investment group with the French team, owned by Renault, some of the most important names in world sport.

The list is very high level, especially for the American and Anglo-Saxon markets, with cover names from football, golf, American football and boxing. The stars of the Kansas City Chiefs are part of it Patrick Mahomes And Travis Kelcethe football players Trent Alexander-Arnold And Juan Matathe Olympic gold medalist and former world heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua and the golf star Rory McIlroy. Stars of the first magnitude who have decided to focus heavily on the next rebirth of the French team. Added to this group of famous names in sport is Roger Ehrenberg, founder of Eberg Capital and investor in the Miami Marlins and Real Salt Lake.

Objective: revitalize the brand

“The addition of these world-class international athletes – we read in a note released by the parties – will strengthen Otro Capital’s strategic partnership with Alpine F1, combining high-level expertise in different areas of the sports ecosystem and bringing the Alpine team to reach a world of new fans.”. “The new investors – continues the statement – will contribute to make the Alpine F1 team known worldwide and will further complement Otro Capital’s contributions in areas such as media, sponsorship, ticketing, hospitality, commercial rights management, licensing and merchandising“.

Otro Capital welcomes new strategic investors into investment in Formula 1 team, Alpine Racing LTD#Alpine — BWT Alpine F1 Team (@AlpineF1Team) October 17, 2023

In fact therefore it is not about the investment of further money by Otro Capital, but of the addition to the already existing ‘package’ of leading figures from the world of sport who will be able to contribute to relaunching and enhancing the team’s brand. An important step, which however must necessarily be followed by a further step in terms of performance on the track.