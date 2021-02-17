Sports Stars Aiming for Le Mans’ victory or World Championship success: HS talks about ten bright Finnish athletes

When the best sports are chosen in Finland, the choice often falls on the man. In this story, HS tells of ten bright Finnish women who are champions of their species.

When The members of the Finnish Association of Sports Journalists voted the athlete of the year, the list of fifteen candidates included only four athletes. The best of the species was already achieved. Of the more than 70 species in the book, the number one of about 20 species was female.

It is certainly not possible to talk about actual discrimination, because the votes are at least largely based on success. From 2008 to 2012, there was a five-year pipe when a woman was chosen as the Athlete of the Year.

When it comes to money related to professional sports, the difference between men and women is already significant. Internationally a tennis star Naomi Osaka wedged 29th on the tea list. There were 28 men above.

Among Finnish athletes, NHL hockey players, some football players and formula drivers make up a million income. They are all men.

From year to year, the number one athletic woman was a biathlete who has now finished her career Kaisa Mäkäräinen.

HS list ten women who are near or on their way to the top of international sports.

The question of where the successes of traditional Finnish sports have disappeared often arises in the sports debate. For its part, this list provides the answer to that: species have changed.

Emma Kimiläinen, motorsport

Emma Kimiläinen drove in 2019 during the opening season of the W Series.­

Does it belong Emma Kimiläinen, 31, athletes whose careers are at their peak or on the rise? The answer is simple: yes.

Kimiläinen’s career has had a lot of different adversities, and no Valtteri Bottas often the best of the motorsport winner in karting series has not yet been seen.

In 2019, in the first W Series season of formulas, Kimiläinen finished fifth in overall points and won one race. It was overshadowed by the neck ailments that immediately came in the crash of the opening race.

“Now I am in good physical condition. In fact, during the corona year went to overwork. When you train hard, you also have to rest hard, ”Kimiläinen says over the phone and laughs.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, last season was completely missed, but in the upcoming season, the visibility of the W Series will rise to a new level as the series is run in conjunction with the F1 races. Kimiläinen is clearly one of the favorites in the series.

“Winning the championship is entirely possible and the only thing I aim for.”

Kimiläinen is pleased when the races moved from DTM times to F1 races.

“We’re lifted onto a stand, which is really nice and gives an extra boost.”

If Kimiläinen wins the series, he will not be able to participate in it in 2022 with the new rules. What are the goals for the future?

“The goal has always been professionalism and definitely winning Le Mans [legendaarinen 24 tunnin kilpailu]. ”

In addition, Kimiläinen hopes that his ability will be noticed in connection with the F1 races.

“If it’s not an F1 team, then someone else who says, ‘Damn, you have to join the gang.’ That could open up new avenues. ”

Emilia Leppänen, crossfit

Emilia Leppänen has competed in crossfit for eight years.­

Crossfit is an ever – growing sport that trains muscle strength, endurance, speed and flexibility. The hobby has also grown into a form of competition whose world champion is called “the toughest person in the world”.

Finland is number one in the top 50 on the Crossfit women’s world list Emilia Leppänen, which moved back to Finland from Switzerland at the beginning of the year. Leppänen has been competing in the sport for eight years.

“I fell in love with crossfit after my racing career because the sport was something completely new and different. For example, I had never done weight training before or combined swimming, rowing, and skiing with training. In addition, the gym trained with men and the same things, and that was completely new and nice for me too, ”says Leppänen.

“Crossfit is not an easy sport for a competitor, as there are many sub-areas and all areas must be in possession if they want to succeed.”

Kaisa Alanko, volleyball

Kaisa Alanko is the top passer of the Finnish national team and Nantes.­

Few the Finn plays in the Champions League of any sport. Kaisa Alanko is one of them. Passari played for a long time as a professional in Germany, where he also won the championship on the Schwerin team. A couple of seasons ago, the Netherlands moved to the French league in Nantes.

On top of all that, the Netherlands are key players in his club. Nantes is currently third in the French league.

In the Champions League, the games did not go quite well: two wins out of six matches. Nantes is ranked the 14th best volleyball team in Europe.

The Association of Sports Journalists chose Alango, 28, as the best Finnish volleyball player of the year.

Matilda Castren, golf

Matilda Castren has risen wildly on the world golf list.­

Finns golfers have taken a foothold in professional tournaments on a broad front. Matilda Castren, 25, plays mainly in the United States and is hurting the top 200 on the world list.

Castren’s past year went well, especially towards the end of the year: he grabbed the win in the U.S. Tier 2 tournament and was eighth on the LPGA tour at its best. In addition, the major tournament debut at the PGA took 23rd place.

The good success was strongly reflected in the ranking ranking, as in the autumn of 2020 Castren’s ranking was over 900.

“There’s still a long way to go to get to the top 100 and top 50. Now a nice milestone has been reached, ”Castren said To HS in October, after becoming the number one Finnish player.

Elisa Holopainen, hockey

Elisa Holopainen has made a convincing impression in the Women’s League.­

Power speak for themselves: 32 + 22 = 54 with 18 league matches behind. KalPan striker Elisa Holopainen, 19, leads by far the Women’s League points exchange.

Holopainen has dominated several matches, and in the Sport – KalPa match played last November, for example, he scored four goals and scored two. The match ended in favor of KalPa 6–0.

Holopainen also belongs to the hockey national team and was in the legendary silver team from the beginning of 2019. At the World Championships for under-18s, Holopainen has been chosen as the best striker.

Veera Kauppi, floorball

Veera Kauppi has established himself as a top floorball player.­

One the sport that has captured enthusiasts from traditional sports is floorball. Its Finnish number one player is Veera Kauppi, who currently plays in the Swedish main series at Thorengruppen.

Kauppi has played 15 matches this season, and the power points are 22 + 24 = 46 (situation after the round played on February 15). Thorengruppen leads the Swedish Super League.

The Swedish Innebandymagazinet, which lists the best floorball players in the world, chose Kauppi this time as the second best floorball player in the women’s series in the world. Kauppi has won the vote in 2017 and 2018.

The homepage of the Swedish Floorball Women’s Super League website mentions three star players by name. The store is one of them.

Awak Kuier, basketball

Awak Kuier is one of the most important players in the Finnish women’s basketball team.­

Finland basketball may get another player in the North American Pro Series during the spring. When the WNBA booking event is held in April, the 19-year-old Awak Kuierin the name picked up at the top end, estimated to be possibly even third and in any case among the top ten.

Kuier is currently playing professional for the Italian League in Ragusa. He is in Ragusa’s opening five and scores points with an average of just over ten points. Ragusa is third in the Italian league.

Kuier is a 194-centimeter tall and versatile player who, in addition to throwing, snaps the balls, passes and deprives the balls.

Natalia Kuikka, football

Helmari defender Natalia Kuikka continues her playing career in the United States.­

Prestigious Defender of The Guardian Natalia Kuikka was recently the 92nd best football player in the world. In Sweden, Kuikka was winning the championship in the Gothenburg team and was chosen as the best defender in the series. Kuikka is also the driving force of the national team, the Helmars.

In Finland, Kuikka, 25, was not nominated for the Athlete of the Year, but since one free-choice candidate could also be chosen in the voting, she also received votes. Kuikka finished 17th and also got one first place.

New challenges are now looming: he will move to play in North America’s rock-hard professional league NWSL, where he will face, among other things, US stars Megan Rapinoe (Seattle Reign FC) and Alex Morgan (Orlando Pride).

Nella Nyqvist, badminton

Nella Nyqvist is on her way to the top of badminton.­

When Anu Nieminen ended his badminton career, the next international top player has not yet been found in Finland. Nella Nyqvist, 14, may be on his way there, as he won the European Championships for under-15s in the autumn and the bronze was also detached from the European Championships for under-19s.

In the Finnish rankings, Nyqvist has already been ranked fourth in the women’s list. It is still number one on the list Airi Mikkeläwho ended his career last year. The exercises against Mikkeli have provided Nyqvist with an opportunity to compare his own level with the top in Finland.

“There have always been tough games, but Airi usually takes a few more batches more. I’m pretty close, “Nyqvist estimated in January, when HS chose him as the 2020 young athlete.

Fanny Samppa, aerobics

Fanny Samppa was chosen as the aerobics athlete of the year in Finland.­

To Finland downright rained aerobics World Championships and European Championship gold medals Tuuli Matinsalon and Tiia Piilin competing in the 1990s and 2000s. After them, the sport has changed, and Finns now compete in competitions under the International Gymnastics Federation.

“It’s a completely different species,” says a Turku resident Fanny Samppa, 20, who is the reigning Finnish champion.

Sampa thinks the sport used to resemble fitness sports, but now it’s clearly gymnastics with pure technique essential.

Due to the corona pandemic, no value competitions were held last year, but in 2019 Samppa placed 12th in the European Championships. In the team competition, the Finnish team, in which Samppa was also involved, reached the final and 8th place.

“Hopefully this year the World Championships will be held and I will get a place in the individual competition,” Samppa says.

Samppa trains for about 20 hours a week. The sport is demanding, but in competition performance, such an effect should not occur to the viewer.

“The goal is to make it look easy to the viewer.”