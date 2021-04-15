Sports Sports Betting professional Jorma Vuoksenmaa says with cancer: “I am safe and capable hands”

Jorma Vuoksenmaa writes about the illness in his blog, but does not promise a “follow-up story or adventure series”.

Sports betting professional Jorma Vuoksenmaa says on his blog having contracted cancer and being left behind for some time from the activities of the ESBC betting company.

In his blog, Vuoksenmaa does not specify his illness in more detail, but says that the doctor described the cancer as “semi-extreme”.

“I don’t tell you anything more about my cancer, treatment experiences, or recovery than the opening sentence of this bulletin because I don’t know how well I could maintain the pace, will, and honesty of release in different situations. So, no follow-up story or adventure series, although I generally think about life while now I’ve got a new, surprising perspective and yleisopettavaisia ​​experience. “

The floodplain will be cut on Friday. After that, a full rest period of a couple of months awaits him. Vuoksenmaa wanted to publish the matter himself so that false information would not be circulated about the disease and that friends would not worry.

“I want my friends to know that I am in good shape with skilled, efficient, well-communicated and emotionally intelligent top health professionals. Again, I’m capable hands and safe “, Vuoksenmaa write.