Sports | Sports are returning to normal, but where does the moral compass point? – Three predictions for the year 2023 in sports

What’s new in sports next year? Helsingin Sanomat’s article series presents predictions from 2023.

Final return to normal

New Year marks the final return to normal for sports. The situation has changed significantly since the beginning of the year, which can be seen concretely on January 3, when thousands of bench athletes travel to watch the hockey League.

January 2022 feels like an eternity. Back then, the League was played in empty stands, and the clubs protested the restrictions by hitting the ice with their sticks just before the start of the match. Although the situation gradually normalized, the first year was, to put it mildly, rough.

Now you can attend public events as usual since the beginning of the year. Face masks can be left gathering dust in the cupboards, and no athlete needs restrictions.

At the same time, everyone hopes that the entry of the Chinese into the world after the corona lockdown will not make the situation worse.

The eyes turn to the women

Also the new year holds a number of interesting contests. The Nordic skiing and athletics World Championships in particular are close to Finns’ hearts.

In them, the eyes turn above all to two women: the skier Kerttu Niskase and a pole vaulter Wilma Murto.

Niskas, who returned from Beijing with two Olympic medals, has the chance to become the queen of Planica, when the Norwegian Therese Johaug and the Russian skiers are gone. Also Krista Pärmäkoski can add more medals to his showcase in Slovenia.

European champion Murto, on the other hand, is reaching for World Cup medals and the five-meter ghost limit in an extremely sensitive sport.

Female athletes will receive truly global and undivided attention starting July 20, when the month-long Women’s Soccer World Cup kicks off in Australia and New Zealand. Finland is not among the 32 participating countries.

International Olympic Committee chairman Thomas Bach (left) is on good terms with Russian President Vladimir Putin. The picture is from 2015, when Russia had already conquered Crimea and started its war in eastern Ukraine.

Have you learned anything?

Sports year 2023 can also bring negative surprises to those accustomed to the Western concept of morality. The hot question is whether sports organizations have really learned anything or whether their moral compasses are pointing in the wrong direction.

Everyone hopes for a quick end to Russia’s bloody war of aggression and a victory for Ukraine, but even if the guns are laid down today, Russian or Belarusian athletes will not become fit for the salon at the same time. They have nothing to do with international competitions.

Vladimir Putin the president of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) in his pocket Thomas Bach and the Prime Minister of Hungary Viktor Orbán based on everything they’ve seen, they have a different opinion.

Country places for the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris will also be allocated next year, and the pressure to get the Russians to participate is growing. Orbán also definitely wants the Russians to attend the August World Athletics Championships in Budapest.

Professional leagues, such as the NHL, are a whole chapter of their own. Hiring Russian workers is not prohibited, but e.g Aleksandr Ovechkin excessive gloating is immoral. Ovechkin, who openly supports Putin, is not suitable as the face of the NHL.