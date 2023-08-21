The triumph of the Spanish team over England in the women’s World Cup final, in addition to signifying the first title for La Roja, represents the culmination of a project that has allowed them to obtain achievements in the minor categories and in continental championships at club level . If in the past Alexia Putellas, winner of two Ballon d’Ors, inspired girls to play soccer, with the world championship the motivation will be even greater.

Soccer practiced by women in Spain has undergone a process of gradual growth. Since the first internal tournaments, around the 1970s, women have become more interested in participating in the sport, to the point that in the records on licenses granted by autonomous communities they recorded more than 77,000 in 2020, from 40,606 that were registered in 2013, and closed the year 2022 with 87,287 according to the data from the Federated Sports Statistics report prepared by the Higher Sports Council.

On the other hand, the growth in the number of players led the Royal Spanish Football Federation to establish development programs for the various categories. This resulted in the titles in the Under-17 and Under-20 World Cup, tournaments held in 2022, in addition to other trophies achieved at the continental level in previous years.

“The title of Spain speaks of the projects, because the fact of winning the titles in sub-17, sub-20 and in majors is achieved, it tells you that the structure makes football evolve and women achieve their goals”, said journalist Sarah Castro, director of the newspaper AS Colombia and the sports section of Caracol Radio.